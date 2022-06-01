ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Woman facing homicide charges after 3-year-old boy dies at Pittsburgh hospital

By Mike Darnay
CBS News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A 31-year-old woman has been charged with homicide after a 3-year-old boy died at UPMC Children's Hospital. Chelsea Cooley is facing numerous charges, including criminal...

Lavinia Thompson

Step-mother from Everett charged with homicide of 3-year-old

A 31-year-old woman from Everett, PA, has been charged with homicide following the death of a 3-year-old boy, according to a Pennsylvania State Police report. At about 9:16 p.m. on May 28, police responded to a call from Chelsea Renae Cooley, who told them the toddler was choking on baby wipes. The report says the child was airlifted to UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh, where he died on May 29 at 4 p.m.
EVERETT, PA
