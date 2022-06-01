Woman facing homicide charges after 3-year-old boy dies at Pittsburgh hospital

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The family of a man who died in the Allegheny County Jail is demanding change. Gerald Thomas died in March, but according to his family, he should not have been in jail because his charges were dropped. Thomas' family spoke on the steps of the City-County building on Thursday. They said Judge Anthony Mariani is to blame for why their loved one is no longer here. "I have lost more than anyone can ever repair or replace," Thomas' mother, Juana Saunders, said. According to Thomas' family, Mariani put Thomas back in jail even after the charges were dropped....

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO