Grove City, OH

Ohio woman gored by bison at Yellowstone National Park

By John Lynch
 3 days ago

A bison has gored a 25-year-old woman in Yellowstone National Park. A park statement says the bison was walking near a boardwalk at Black Sand Basin, just north of Old Faithful, when the woman approached it Monday.

She got within 10 feet before the animal gored her and tossed her 10 feet into the air.

The woman from Grove City, Ohio, sustained a puncture wound and other injuries.

Park emergency medical providers responded and transported her via ambulance to a hospital in Idaho.

Park officials say it’s the first reported bison goring this year.

Park regulations require visitors to remain more than 25 yards away from bison. Bison are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans.

Comments / 3

Marvin Pennington
3d ago

People are stupid, wild animals are unpredictable and should be enjoyed.. from a safe distance. It isn't helpful when I saw two men posting pictures of themselves in close proximity to a bison a couple of days ago. It sends the wrong message and someone else could end up hurt or possibly killed.

Reply(2)
7
