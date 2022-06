JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – After 24 years, the body of a woman found murdered and dumped along Stinking Creek Road has been identified. The investigation into her death remains open and active, according to law enforcement. The body was originally found by Ove Shupe who was out collecting cans on the side of the road back in 1998. According to the reports, he “flagged someone down and had them call the Sheriff’s department.”

CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO