LITTLE LEAGUE ALL-STARS BEGIN POOL PLAY

Washington County’s celebration of Juneteenth kicks off this weekend. The Washington County Historical Juneteenth Association (WCHJA) will host a series of family-friendly activities throughout the next two weeks, in commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. The celebration culminates with the return of the parade through downtown Brenham and a community jubilee at Fireman’s Park on Saturday, June 18th.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO