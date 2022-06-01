LITTLE LEAGUE ALL-STARS BEGIN POOL PLAY

Waller ISD announced that they are promoting Girls’ Head Basketball Coach NeKisha Durham to be their new Athletic Director. Durham, who is a Waller High School graduate, has been the Girls’ Head Basketball Coach since 2015, and the Girls’ Athletic Coordinator since 2016. Durham received both her...
Combined Community Action is inviting the public to spend an evening of fun at their 17th annual Casino Nite Fundraiser. Casino Nite is being held Friday, June 10th, at St. Michael’s Hall at 310 Frio Street in Winchester. The doors open at 5:30pm, and the games begin at 7pm.
The final Main Stage show of the season at Unity Theatre in Brenham kicks off performances tonight (Thursday). The Sweet Delilah Swim Club, by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten, will play for three weekends starting tonight through June 19th. The story is a comedy about life, love and the power of enduring friendships.
Back by popular demand, Caldwell Main Street is presenting their second annual “Summer Concert Series”. The concerts will be happening on the second Saturdays in June, July, and August at 8pm on the Burleson County Courthouse Square in downtown Caldwell. Their first concert is next Saturday, June 11,...
Brenham ISD has announced plans to close for the upcoming Juneteenth Holiday. The Federal Government will be observing Juneteenth on Monday, June 20. Brenham ISD will be closing all of its facilities that day. The Board of Trustees monthly meeting is being pushed back to Tuesday, June 21, at 6pm...
Washington County’s celebration of Juneteenth kicks off this weekend. The Washington County Historical Juneteenth Association (WCHJA) will host a series of family-friendly activities throughout the next two weeks, in commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. The celebration culminates with the return of the parade through downtown Brenham and a community jubilee at Fireman’s Park on Saturday, June 18th.
The Austin County Commissioners Court is sponsoring a Feral Hog Bounty Program. As part of the program, those that participate will be awarded $5 per feral hog harvested in Austin County. A pair of feral hog ears must be provided as biological evidence. Each pair of ears must be placed...
The City of Navasota and Navasota ISD invite the public to register for Tennis Court Rental. Local residents are now allowed to access the new tennis courts at Navasota ISD for open play. Access to the facilities will require a $15 key deposit, contact information, and signing an acknowledgement of...
The 7D Ranch in Navasota is hosting an upcoming benefit to help a little boy who nearly died a little over two months ago. Gabriel Goode is a five-year-old boy, who on March 28, complained of a stomach ache and was taken to an urgent care facility in Magnolia. It...
The Giddings Police Department in association with Fitness Solutions in Giddings is hosting a free Women’s Self Defense class that is starting up on Tuesday night. Giddings Police Chief Bill Weems and Robert Nitsche will serve as the instructors. It is a five-session training course that begins with classroom...
The Texas A&M Agri-Life Extension Service is hosting a residential rainwater harvesting and turf management training seminar next week. The seminar is part of their Healthy Lawns and Healthy Waters Program. It is open to residents in Austin and Washington Counties. The free event is Friday, June 10, from 1-5pm...
A youth ministry in Brenham is asking for community support as it begins its summer programs. Brenham NEXT is looking for monthly sponsors and donations to help fund its summer JAM activities. The JAM program serves children grades K-6 with biblical leadership programs, STEP dancing, field trips and summer learning....
The Brenham ISD Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting on Monday at noon. In the wake of the school shooting in Uvalde, the board will be having a discussion on district safety and security. They are also scheduled to have a workshop on the budget and compensation. Another...
Brenham police are searching for a local woman who has been reported missing and is believed to be in danger. 44-year-old Lateh Yvonne Franklin was last seen on Monday at 9 p.m. in the 800 block of West Mansfield Street in Brenham, according to a notice released today (Thursday) by the Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley.
The City of Brenham Main Street Board will have a lot on their plate when they meet on Monday. In regular session, the board will discuss additional revisions to the Downtown Brenham Parklet Manual. They are also going to consider a couple of recommendations from the Economic Vitality Committee. One...
The Brenham Historic Preservation Board approved a Certificate of Appropriateness (CoA) application for work being done at a wine and martini bar in downtown Brenham at its meeting Friday. The board unanimously approved an application from Randy and Suzanne Bayer, who are preparing to open Main Street Uncorked at 201...
The courthouse square in downtown Brenham will be filled with nearly four dozen vendors tomorrow (Friday) for the First Friday Farmer and Artisan Market. Shoppers can make their way down Baylor and Park Streets from 4 to 7 p.m. to find items like fresh produce, bread and pastries, vegetables, spices, macramé décor, custom-designed accessories and home furnishings.
The City of Brenham Parks and Recreation Advisory Board will be meeting on Wednesday to discuss several topics. In a work session, the Advisory Board is going to discuss an update to the City of Brenham Comprehensive Plan for Parks and Recreation. The Board will also make an update to...
Brenham City Councilmembers will meet today (Thursday) to consider bids for hot mix asphalt. Due to volatility in the asphalt market, the city requested six-month, nine-month and twelve-month term pricing. It received three bids, the lowest being Waller County Asphalt, but higher prices mean the contract cost is $20 a ton more for delivered asphalt from the city’s previous contract.
The Washington County Commissioners Court will be discussing price increases for road construction materials at their next meeting on Tuesday. The Commissioners have received letters from both Texas Star Transportation and 979 Trucking that due to the rising cost of gas and economic uncertainty that they will be raising their costs.
