Liam Gallagher might be regarded as a national treasure thanks to his anthemic music catalogue, DGAF attitude to life and inimitable style now, but things haven’t always been quite so rock’n’roll. “The first job I had was [with] my dad,” he tells NME. “He had a little firm – he put the beams in and we’d put the breeze blocks in and cement it. It was a very hard job and I shouldn’t have been anywhere near it cos I could have died.”

