Frankie Bridge's Instagram account is hugely popular with fans, and one of the reasons is her incredible fashion content. Every Sunday, the former Saturdays’ singer shares a series of fabulous photographs of her wearing a plethora of high street clothes and followers love to see where it’s all from. Known as 'Frankie's Faves' it's become a bit of a franchise for the mother-of-two. This week, the star looked particularly bronzed and gorgeous as she had just come back from a holiday in Bermuda.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 2 DAYS AGO