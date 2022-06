Summer is here so you know what that means…rap album releases are going to be at an all-time high! Often the rap industry is compared to sports like basketball and football in regards to its level of competition, however unlike these sports the rap “game” has no playoff or championship season. That’s when summer comes into play. Summer is when it’s blazing and everyone under the sun is outside. Sound systems are out, clubs are flooded and convertible tops are dropped for sure. So, who’s taking the cake for best project of the summer? Well—let Flair put his bid.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO