NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Malcolm Kahil Gibran Jones, 29, of New Castle Pennsylvania, departed this life on Monday, May 30, 2022. Malcolm was born on November, 23 1992 to the union of Malcolm Jones and Tiffany Loggins in Youngstown, Ohio. He Attended New Castle High School. He was...

NEW CASTLE, PA ・ 7 HOURS AGO