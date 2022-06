Wymon Douglas Haycraft age 73 of Clarkson Kentucky passed away May 31st 2022 at 7:15 AM central time at Owensboro Twin Lakes Regional Hospital after much pain and suffering. He was born June 14th 1948, in Snap Kentucky. The son of the late Carlie Haycraft and the late Nora Kerr Haycraft. Wymon graduated high school and was shortly after drafted into the army. After an honorable discharge he meet his soon to be wife Sherry Lynn Copelin at a revival at Lone oak church. After dating one year they married on November 5th 1971. Their only child was born on their first anniversary. A baby girl named Sherrita Michelle. Him and his wife shared a 50th wedding anniversary in November 2021. He is a retired employee of Leggett and Platt and a member of Sulphur Wells (Snap) church.

CLARKSON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO