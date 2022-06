WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Katie Lister came to News Channel 6 on Friday to introduce us to Pepito, a sweet cat hoping to find a home. At ten-and-a-half months old, Pepito is a playful and active cat. You’d never know from his friendly demeanor that he almost didn’t make it. The team at Emily’s Legacy Rescue believe he was hit by a car, or experienced another kind of trauma that led to a broken hip. Someone reportedly then put Pepito into a box, where he stayed until being found and rescued.

