ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KETK / FOX51 News

88 migrants found in trailer transporting onions

By Gaby Moreno
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nKNdV_0fwn5gkx00

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol encountered hundreds of migrants over the weekend, 88 of which were hidden in a refrigerated trailer transporting onions.

Documents: Woman was arrested after four puppies died after being left with ‘undrinkable’ water

A sealed, refrigerated trailer attempting to cross the Falfurrias Border Patrol Checkpoint was referred to secondary inspection on May 28.

Agents discovered 88 migrants, including three children, hidden amongst pallets of onions, according to a press release from Customs and Border Protection. The migrants were nationals of Mexico and Central America.

The temperature inside the refrigerated trailer was 64 degrees Fahrenheit.

The driver of the trailer was a naturalized Colombian citizen and was placed under arrest.

Migrants were also apprehended over the weekend in Roma, Edinburg, and McAllen. The largest apprehension was by the Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station in Starr County; four large groups totaling 226 family members, 177 single adults, and 137 unaccompanied children were encountered by agents.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 7

Related
ValleyCentral

Former CBP supervisor charged for falsifying timesheet

LAREDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A former Customs and Border Protection (CBP) supervisor is charged with stealing money from the U.S. government, announced the U.S. District Court-Southern District of Texas. According to a news release, Alfonso Gonzalez is expected to make his initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Diana Song Quiroga on June 6. On June […]
LAREDO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Large Groups of Illegal Aliens Continue to Inundate South Texas Daily

EDINBURG – In recent days, Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents encountered 414 illegal aliens in three large groups.  Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station agents encountered two separate large groups near Roma and Rio Grande City. On June 1, agents, with the assistance of the Texas Military Department, apprehended 176 migrants illegally present in the U.S. The next day, agents apprehended another 136 illegals. The groups were comprised of 78 unaccompanied children, 153 family members and 81 single adults. The aliens were from Cuba and various Central and South American countries…
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Decomposed body discovered in rural Alamo, HCSO investigates

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriffs’ Office (HCSO) is investigating a death after a decomposed body was discovered Saturday. At approximately 12:04 p.m. on Saturday, HCSO deputies responded to the area of Tower Road and Owassa Road in rural Alamo in reference to an equivocal death, according to a release. Upon arrival, […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Border Checkpoint#Mexico#Central America#Temperature#Colombian#White House#Hogg Middle School#Tyler Texas
ValleyCentral

“Large cat-like” animal spotted in McAllen

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On May 20 an unidentified animal sighting was reported to the McAllen Police Department. An image of the sighting was taken and provided to the department. The sighting was reported in the area of North 23rd Street and Rice Avenue. According to authorities, McAllen Animal Control Specialists have searched the area […]
MCALLEN, TX
myrgv.com

Valley COVID-19 hospitalizations on the rise again

COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Rio Grande Valley are going up. Again. As hospital admissions are trending up in the United States, so too in the Valley the number of patients hospitalized due to COVID-19 have increased. On Monday, there were 38 people in hospitals throughout the Valley due to COVID,...
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

SpaceX: Woman ‘wanting to speak to’ Musk charged with trespassing

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – A Pennsylvania woman is facing felony charges after trespassing into the SpaceX Stargate Facility. Nivea Rose Parker, 20, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania is facing a 3rd-degree Felony charge and several Class A Misdemeanors after entering the Stargate Facility without consent, according to a press release from Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza. Cameron […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
kgns.tv

Authorities seize thousands of dollars of drugs and ammo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A man is facing charges after authorities find thousands of dollars’ worth of drugs and ammo at a home in west Laredo. The Webb County Sheriff’s Office arrested 36-year-old Jose Alonzo Saldaña Alaniz. The discovery was made on Wednesday afternoon after authorities were...
LAREDO, TX
myrgv.com

Authorities investigating decomposed body found in rural Alamo

Hidalgo County sheriff’s investigators are probing the death of a person whose body was found decomposing in rural Alamo on Saturday. Deputies arrived around 12:04 p.m. Saturday near the area of Tower Road and Owassa Road in reference to a death. When they arrived they found a “decomposed body,” according to a sheriff’s office news release.
ALAMO, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Check Out The Tiniest Town In Texas

I have been through some small towns in my travels, but I don't think I have seen a smaller town than this one. Welcome to Guerra, Texas, population 6. You read that right, population 6. Guerra is in southwest Jim Hogg County, located in the Rio Grande Valley near Randado.
TEXAS STATE
KRGV

Mission man pleads guilty to smuggling 73 people from six countries

A 24-year-old Mission man pleaded guilty Wednesday to illegally transporting non-U.S. citizens into the United States, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer. B Lowery. Leonardo Davila Jr. admitted to smuggling 73 people while driving an 18-wheeler. On Feb. 8, Davila drove a tractor-trailer into the Border Patrol checkpoint near Falfurrias. K-9 then...
MISSION, TX
KRGV

McAllen police report sighting of ‘large, catlike animal’

The McAllen Police Department is alerting the public of an unidentified animal that was spotted in north McAllen last month. The sighting of an unidentified “large, cat like animal” near North 23rd Street and Rice Avenue was reported to police on Friday, May 20, according to a news release from the department.
MCALLEN, TX
myrgv.com

Peñitas man indicted for killing Mission man while demanding drugs

A 29-year-old Peñitas man accused of gunning down a 31-year-old man while looking for drugs at a Mission residence pleaded not guilty Wednesday afternoon to a charge of murder. A Hidalgo County grand jury indicted Hector Javier Gonzalez on the charge on May 5 for allegations that he shot...
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

City of Mission comes together for Uvalde victims

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The community in Mission paid tribute to the students and teachers killed in Uvalde.  “We’re going to pray for Uvalde and we need to let the message to Uvalde that the city of Mission is Uvalde strong,” said Mission Mayor Armando O’Caña. A week after the deadly school shooting in Uvalde, […]
MISSION, TX
myrgv.com

McAllen police charge Mission woman with intox manslaughter

McAllen police arrested a 19-year-old Mission resident Sunday after she allegedly hit and killed a woman with her vehicle. Sorely Lizeth Niño is accused of driving while intoxicated when the crash happened. Police arrived at 2:35 a.m. that day in the 500 block of South 15th Street in reference...
MCALLEN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy