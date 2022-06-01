Veterans offer solemn remembrances for fallen comrades

Memorial Day provides an opportunity to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country but also reflect on their legacy. That was the message shared by Fairbury American Legion Commander Gerry Brandt during Monday’s Memorial Day service at Graceland Cemetery in Fairbury.

Dick Leonard shared story of courage from the Vietnam War with those attending Monday’s Memorial Day service at Chenoa Cemetery.

Army veteran Leonard of Cornell experienced the loss of his friend, Robert Smith, who also served in the Army. Smith came to the outfit to be a gunner but was not sure of all his duties.

“It was my job to train him while he was there,” Leonard recalled. “He learned well, he learned quick.”

One day, Leonard exchanged places with Smith since Smith wanted to fly a newer helicopter, as Leonard had already been in Vietnam for some time.

“As we flew off together, his lead (helicopter) went around the back side of a firing area. We didn’t know of a problem but they disappeared, we heard a mayday and they got shot down.”

When Leonard arrived, the helicopter was on the ground. Smith lost his life and it was a tough moment for Leonard.

Leonard thanked all of the veterans who came out to Chenoa Cemetery to help with the program. He said the day provides everyone a chance to take a few minutes to remember.

“This is one of the most beautiful cemeteries I’ve ever seen — to me, this is Memorial Day,” Leonard said.

It was 55 years ago when Uncle Same gave Leonard the call to serve. After signing up, he went through special training. He said he supported his country no matter the situation, something that he found important.

He encouraged the audience to always make sure to thank to veteran for their service when seeing them and to stay positive about life.

“Make sure you tell somebody each day you care about them,” Leonard said.

In Fairbury, Brandt told the crowd gathered on a breezy, sunny morning that Memorial Day actually started as Decoration Day to honor fallen soldiers who lost their lives during the Civil War.

“An American tradition was born,” he said.

Brandt said there is a high cost to maintaining freedom around the globe and our fallen soldiers contributed to a free nation.

“As we stand together today, we are reminded of the true cost of freedom,” Brandt said.

Where one story ends, another begins. This is a statement that holds true for the fallen service members. Brandt hopes today's youth are taught that nothing comes without cost and that the patriots who wear uniforms are eager to succeed in their endeavors.

“Today we set aside our personal beliefs and unite in tribute and respect,” Brandt said.

With the sacrifice of families left behind also felt, Brandt would like to see everyone recommit themselves to ensure others understand the true meaning of Memorial Day.

“On this sacred day, we stand united as a nation,” he said.

Also during Monday’s ceremony, members of the Prairie Central High School band played patriotic numbers along with Taps.