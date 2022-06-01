ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynnville, IN

IHSAA softball: Tecumseh continues dominance with no-hitter in Class A regional

By Hendrix Magley, Evansville Courier & Press
LYNNVILLE, Ind. — The Tecumseh softball field has practically become a second home for Ashtyn Green.

It's hard for her to even count how many hours she's spent there this spring. The field has provided her with so many memories over the past four years.

Prior to Tuesday's Class A regional championship against Barr-Reeve, she took in the sights before stepping into the circle for the final time on her home field. She wanted to find a way to make it a night she wouldn't forget.

A no-hitter to send your team to semistate will do that.

Tecumseh softball: 'Lucky to be alive' after a car crash, Kinsly Heichelbech is playing again

Green allowed no hits with 10 strikeouts as Tecumseh defeated Barr-Reeve 6-0 to win a Class A regional title. It's the 14th regional championship in program history. The Braves will face Clay City in the opening game of the semistate at North Daviess on Saturday.

"I knew it was my last game on this field so I had to go hard," Green said. "I wanted to leave it all on the field."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=022oOr_0fwn5ZWk00

The senior did just that. She only allowed one Barr-Reeve batter to reach base and that came on a walk in the fourth inning. She also provided a huge lift at the plate by clearing the bases with a three-run double in the second inning — a play coach Gordon Wood called "big time."

That's all become expected of her. Wood recalled a moment during her freshman season when one of his assistant coaches told him she'd be a big-time player. He's heard that said about plenty of players. But during a tournament at Jasper, he realized it was the truth.

In the championship game against a North Harrison team that was undefeated at the time, Green had her breakout game so to speak. She never let a runner advance past second base.

"I thought, 'Hmm, maybe we do have something,'" Wood said. "She gets up for bigger games. She always finds another gear."

The Braves scored all six of their runs Tuesday in the first two innings. An error, a Karsyn Flowers sacrifice fly and a Natalie Brockett single put three on the board in the first. Green's double brought in the other three runs in the second.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pwh6p_0fwn5ZWk00

While Barr-Reeve pitcher Karlye Graber (5.2 IP, 4 H, 4 K) slowed the Braves' offense in the final few innings, the fast start was all Tecumseh needed.

"Our coaches always want us to get on the ball early," Flowers said. "I think it's very important to start with runs in the first inning to set the tone of the game."

Many of the girls on the Braves' roster have already experienced plenty of success this season with Tecumseh's Class A girls basketball state championship. They experienced what it was like to reach the pinnacle and how to handle big moments.

It's only made them hungrier to accomplish that same feeling again this spring.

"There's not a lot of people who get that chance," said Flowers, a starter on the Braves' title team. "We want to make a statement here at Tecumseh and that's what we're trying to do."

While Wood appreciates their excitement of trying to win another state title, he noted a run this spring would be much different than their one this past winter. The girls' basketball team knocked off the No. 2 and No. 1 teams in the state on their way to the title.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36JQRS_0fwn5ZWk00

This time, however, the Braves are the No. 1 team other schools are trying to knock off. No matter which poll you look at, Tecumseh has been near the top all season. It finished as the No. 1-ranked team in Class A in the Softball Coaches Association of Indiana poll.

"They were the underdog the whole time (in girls basketball). I told them it's fun to be the underdog," Wood said. "But we've been No. 1 all year. I didn't tell them that until the end of the season because I didn't want them to get a big head."

The Braves perennially are expected to contend for titles. Just look at the outfield wall and see all the mementos of the past state championship and runner-up teams. It could be easy to let that cloud their mindset. But they try not to focus on the past or the future.

It's allowed them to once again be one of the final teams still standing in their class.

"We just try to take one game at a time and not overlook anyone because that’s kinda gotten to us in the past," Green said. "We focus on what we need to do as a team."

Flowers added: "We help each other out and our main focus is the game we’re about to play. Not any future games we could possibly play."

Contact Courier & Press sports reporter Hendrix Magley via email at hendrix.magley@courierpress.com or via Twitter @TweetsOfHendrix.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: IHSAA softball: Tecumseh continues dominance with no-hitter in Class A regional

