ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Police: Norwood father coming home from work shot in head, car stolen

By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Chancelor Winn
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Clt53_0fwn5SLf00

A person was shot during a car theft in Norwood early Tuesday, according to police.

Officers responded to Baker Street near Sherman Avenue just after 1 a.m.

Responding officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the head, according to Police Chief William Kramer.

Kramer said the man was returning home from work when he was shot. His car was then stolen.

He was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The victim’s condition was not released.

No arrests were made and suspect details were not provided.

Police said the car that was stolen is a dark purple or maroon Cadillac.

Susan Roettgers lives on the same street.

It was the sound of a gun that woke her up.

She says she was in disbelief when she saw her neighbor lying outside his home.

“When I saw him over there in [another neighbor’s] arms, and then his wife’s, it was just like, oh my God ... I never thought that would have happened here,” Roettgers said, adding the victim is a father.

“All I kept thinking about too was their little boys. Please don’t let those little boys come out. Not while their daddy is laying there.”

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact the Norwood Police Department at 513-458-4520.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Police: Norwood father coming home from work shot in head, car stolen

Comments / 1

Related
WLWT 5

Man injured in shooting in Avondale

CINCINNATI — Police are investigating after a person was shot in their backyard in Avondale. The victim is an adult male and he suffered a gunshot wound to his left side. The shooting occurred at 823 Blair Avenue around 5:13 p.m. Police believe the suspect potentially got away in...
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

SUV involved in fatal pedestrian strike found

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WDTN) – Police have found the vehicle involved in a fatal collision with a pedestrian Sunday afternoon. Police said 46-year-old Sherry Haywood died of several traumatic injuries on May 29. She was found dead on Mulhauser Road just west of State Route 747. A white Ford Edge SUV was seen on a […]
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

Body of 9-year-old boy found in Ohio River, Covington police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The body of a 9-year-old boy who was reported missing Saturday was found in the Ohio River, according to Lt. Col. Brian Valenti with the Covington Police Department. Valenti says that boaters found Ian Sousis floating in the river. He was recovered in the area of the Villa...
COVINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#University Of Cincinnati#Little Boys#Cadillac
WLWT 5

Police: Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash in Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. — A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital early Friday morning after a crash in Florence. It happened around 3:07 a.m. when a motorcyclist lost control and hit a curb and a street sign on Wetherington Boulevard. The rider was taken to UC Hospital with a leg...
FLORENCE, KY
Fox 19

Man indicted on murder charge following Columbia Tusculum shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Hamilton County grand jury indicted a man on a murder charge in connection with a May 5 shooting in Columbia Tusculum. According to Cincinnati police, Antonio Collins-Bennet, 27, was arrested on May 24 following the death of 23-year-old Jeremiah Borders. Collins-Bennet was the prime suspect in the shooting investigation, police said.
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

Have you seen him? Theft suspect eludes police twice

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are looking for the man suspected of stealing from a local store before leading police on two separate chases. The man pictured is suspected of stealing a pair of Timberland boots from the Meijer located at 7150 Executive Boulevard in Huber Heights. As police arrived on the scene, the […]
WKRC

12-year-old fires gun, robs gas station, police say

HARTFORD, Mich. (WWMT) - A 12-year-old boy fired a warning shot and robbed several thousand dollars from a Van Buren County gas station, but was quickly caught, police said. The Hartford Police Department received a call at about 3:52 p.m. Wednesday that there was an armed robbery at the Marathon gas station on East Main Street, said Lt. Michael Prince.
WLWT 5

Police on scene of a flipped vehicle on Belmont Avenue in College Hill

CINCINNATI — Police are responding to reports of an overturned vehicle on Belmont Avenue in College Hill. It is unknown if any injuries were sustained in the crash or if anyone is inside the vehicle. Police have blocked Hamilton Avenue while they investigate the scene. Authorities advise motorists to...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

OSP names 2 dead in Clermont County crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people are dead Friday in a head-on crash in Clermont County, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. The two-car crash happened around 5:15 p.m. on OH-276 near Water Dance Drive in Batavia Township. Both drivers died in the crash. Neither car had passengers. OSP says Joseph...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Man sentenced to 15 years to life for Fairfield murder

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man will spend 15 years to life in prison following a guilty plea in connection with a deadly 2021 shooting. Miguel Galliher, 20, pleaded guilty in April to the murder of 44-year-old Robert Strong. Galliher was arrested in November of 2021 in connection with...
eaglecountryonline.com

Motorcyclist Injured in Early Morning Crash in Florence

The accident occurred just after 3:00 a.m. Friday morning. (Florence, Ky.) – One person was injured in a motorcycle accident in Florence. Florence Police responded to the crash on Friday around 3:07 a.m. near the intersection of Wetherington Boulevard and Columns Drive. The initial investigation revealed that the operator...
FLORENCE, KY
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
384K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking Cincinnati news, traffic, weather and local headlines from The Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper.

 http://cincinnati.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy