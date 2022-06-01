Police: Norwood father coming home from work shot in head, car stolen

A person was shot during a car theft in Norwood early Tuesday, according to police.

Officers responded to Baker Street near Sherman Avenue just after 1 a.m.

Responding officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the head, according to Police Chief William Kramer.

Kramer said the man was returning home from work when he was shot. His car was then stolen.

He was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The victim’s condition was not released.

No arrests were made and suspect details were not provided.

Police said the car that was stolen is a dark purple or maroon Cadillac.

Susan Roettgers lives on the same street.

It was the sound of a gun that woke her up.

She says she was in disbelief when she saw her neighbor lying outside his home.

“When I saw him over there in [another neighbor’s] arms, and then his wife’s, it was just like, oh my God ... I never thought that would have happened here,” Roettgers said, adding the victim is a father.

“All I kept thinking about too was their little boys. Please don’t let those little boys come out. Not while their daddy is laying there.”

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact the Norwood Police Department at 513-458-4520.

