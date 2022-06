The trial against Ricky Dubose began Wednesday with an opening statement from the defense, saying he should be found guilty but mentally ill. Dubose is the Madison County man charged in the 2017 murders of two state Corrections officers who were shot and killed during an escape from a prison transport bus in Putnam County. Dubose and Donnie Rowe were arrested in Tennessee. Rowe was convicted last year.

EATONTON, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO