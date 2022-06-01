Letters from readers are concise, brief, and fun to read

As I was reading through some letters and e-mails from readers recently, I realized that some things those online newspapers and the print media people take for granted is often overlooked by the publication’s audience.

Take for instance the letters columns and the opinion pages.

It’s one of the first pages I turn to after scanning the front page and the sports page. Readers have a way of expressing themselves with brevity, wit, and charm. I like that.

Readers’ views are something writers and editors both look forward to. Letters provide the feedback necessary for helping newspaper and online editors do their job accurately and efficiently, with the best interest of their readers at heart.

Letters to the editors are one of the most accessible ways for beginning writers to communicate their views to the public. However, because they are so short and direct, some writers often believe, incorrectly, that they are easy to write well.

Occasionally, I get an envelope with a long letter from a reader in beautiful handwriting but I can’t quite figure out what the reader wants me to do with it. Does he/she want me to publish it in my column, or write a feature article about it, or pass it on to an investigative reporter, or simply read it and toss it away.

Letters from readers make for some good, wholesome reading. Some of the missives are hilarious. These make excellent content for my own personal columns.

Examine some of the letters that come into my e-mail address or mailbox and you will see what I mean.

What qualities do you like or dislike in the letters? Write down some of the attributes of those letters you think are successful and compare them to the following list of suggestions for how to write a letter to the editor of most any publication:

Always review the newspaper’s policies for printing letters. Some editors will accept letters under a certain length or submitted in particular ways. Knowing the policies ahead of time can save you time and frustration;

Submit your letter as soon as possible. If you are responding to a previous article or editorial, you should submit your letter within two or three days. After that time, the editor and readers will have moved on to other issues;

Keep your letter short. Letters that go over 150 words may get published, but they will often be cut down by the editor. Writing a short, concise letter will increase your chances for getting it published;

Identify the issue or argument you are responding to up front. Readers want to be able to locate your views in a particular conversation quickly, so identify the issue or the argument in the first sentence and state your purpose in writing (to agree, disagree, or qualify, and so on).

Make sure the letter is focused, well organized, and specific. Because letters are short, you should decide what aspect of the issue or argument you want to focus on. Then you can include facts, expert testimony, examples, and specific discussion—those elements that will convince your readers;

Avoid an abusive or condescending tone. Saying that a politician is an idiot or creeping worm will usually reflect badly on your own writing persona, undermining your professionalism and sincerity. Such a tone may prevent an editor from printing the letter;

Include your name, address, phone number, and signature. Editors will not publish letters unless they can verify who wrote them;

Don’t get discouraged. Editors receive dozens of letters every day; consequently, they cannot publish every letter they receive, no matter how good they are. If they don’t print your letter, try again the next time you are moved to write, and keep trying.

