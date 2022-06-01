ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Wausau Woodchucks baseball loses home opener to Fond du Lac

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PEPNB_0fwn3cIT00

Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders busted open a tight game with four runs in the sixth inning and scored five more times in the seventh on its way to a 10-2 win over the Wausau Woodchucks in a Northwoods League baseball game Tuesday at Athletic Park.

An attendance of 598 fans watched on at the Woodchucks’ 2022 home opener.

Fond du Lac took a 1-0 lead with a run in the top of the first inning and that scored held until the sixth, when the Dock Spiders got to the Wausau bullpen and scored nine times against reliever Daxton Purser (Salt Lake CC). Only two of the runs were earned as he also walked five.

Dante Chirico (Northwest Florida State) took the loss for Wausau, allowing one run in four innings with two strikeouts and two walks.

Wausau scored once in the seventh and added another tally in the ninth, but it was not nearly enough as it falls to 0-2 this season after being swept in the home-and-home series with Fond du Lac (2-0).

Ike Mezzenga (North Iowa Area CC) had two walks and an RBI, and Hamilton Anderson (State Fair CC) and Ryan Blanchard (Feather River) each had two hits for the Woodchucks.

Wausau hosts the Lakeshore Chinooks on Wednesday at Athletic Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Dock Spiders 10, Woodchucks 2

Fond du Lac 100 004 500 – 10 7 3

Wausau 000 000 101 – 2 7 5

WP:

Reed Gallant. LP: Dante Chirico.

SO: Stephen Schissler (3 inn.) 3, David Dean (1 inn.) 1, Gallant (3 inn.) 4, Taylor Middaugh (2 inn.) 1; Chirico (4 inn.) 2, Daxton Purser (2 2/3 inn.) 3, Thomas King (2 1/3 inn.) 3. BB: Schissler 1, Dean 2, Gallant 1, Middaugh 1; Chirico 2, Purser 5, King 5.

Top hitters: F, Nick Mitchell 2×5, 2B, run, 2 RBI; Connor Manthey 2 runs, RBI; Cole Messina 2B, 2 runs, RBI; Schissler 2×3; Luke Novitske 1×2, 3 RBI. W, Ike Mezzenga 2 BBs, RBI; Hamilton Anderson 2×4, run; Ryan Blanchard 2×3.

Records: Fond du Lac 2-0; Wausau 0-2.

Comments / 0

Related
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries June 3, 2022

Donald C. Huehnerfuss, 70, of Wausau, passed away unexpectedly on June 1, 2022, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital. The following is respectfully written by Donnie himself, April, 2022. Donald was born on January 14, 1952, in Wausau to Merlin and Nancy (Kozlowski) Huehnerfuss. He was employed at Kolbe & Kolbe Millwork...
WAUSAU, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Fond Du Lac, WI
Sports
Wausau, WI
Sports
City
Fond Du Lac, WI
City
Wausau, WI
WausauPilot

Angelo’s Pizza in Wausau vandalized days before closure

Days before an iconic Wausau restaurant’s slated closure, a Weston man is accused of causing thousands of dollars in damage to the building in a late-night incident this week, police said. Angelo’s Pizza Villa, 1206 N. Sixth St., will close its doors Sunday after more than 50 years serving...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Wausau Woodchucks#Northwoods League#Northwest Florida State#Wp
WausauPilot

Pride event set for Saturday in Wausau

Wausau Pride, a series of events hosted by a volunteer-led committee, kicks off its inaugural year Saturday, according to a Wausau River District News release. Three events are set for Saturday, June 4, and some local businesses are showing support with in-store specials and events as well. From 11 a.m....
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Business of the Week: Prevail Bank

Editor’s note: Business of the Week is a sponsored feature that shares the stories of locally-owned and operated businesses in the Wausau area, highlighting the products and services they offer and the ways they contribute to the metro area’s unique flavor. Learn how to feature your business by emailing christina@wausaupilotandreview.com.
WAUSAU, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WausauPilot

Kids From Wisconsin to open 54th season in Weston

WESTON – The Kids From Wisconsin’s new 2022 troupe will present “Big Bang Boom” July 9 at the D.C. Everest Senior High School in Weston. It will feature 5 D.C. Everest, 1 Wausau West High School and 1 Wausau East High School students/alumni:. Gabe Clausing of...
WESTON, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau-area pools to open this week

Pools in Wausau will open for the summer this weekend, with a significant price hike for youth daily admission. Two additional pools in the metro area are also set to open on Saturday. The city operates three pools: Kaiser, 900 E. Bridge St.; Memorial, 505 Memorial Park Road; and Schulenburg,...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

108 area Veterans will board the 40th Never Forgotten Honor Flight to Washington D.C. on Monday, June 6th.

(Wausau, WI) The Never Forgotten Honor Flight organization based in Wausau will fly, 7 Korea and 101 Vietnam War era veterans from central and northern Wisconsin to Washington, D.C. to see the memorials that honor their service on Monday, June 6th 2022. It’s the organization’s 40th flight since the first Never Forgotten Honor Flight took place April 27, 2010.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau shooting report that led to lockdowns unfounded, police say

A report of an active shooter Wednesday morning on Wausau’s west side that forced several businesses to go into lockdown was unfounded, Wausau Police Chief Ben Bliven said. Police were called at about 8:20 a.m. to an address on South Second Avenue for a report of a shooting and a person with a gun. Witnesses reported a large police response as officers staged in a perimeter around the home and several businesses were forced to lock their doors, some with patrons inside, for more than an hour.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wisconsin man killed in ‘targeted’ attack on judicial system

A man was fatally shot at his home in Wisconsin on Friday and a suspect was discovered in the basement with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in what appeared to be a plan to target people connected to the judicial system, Wisconsin’s attorney general said. Attorney General Josh Kaul...
WausauPilot

Structure fire reported in Weston

Fire crews responded Thursday to a report of a structure fire in Weston with visible smoke coming from the building. Emergency scanner reports indicate the blaze is on Daley Avenue, an address near Jelinek Avenue and the D.C. Everest Junior High School. The first call came in at about 7:35...
WESTON, WI
WausauPilot

Musgrove carries no-hitter into 8th, Padres rip Brewers 7-0

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Joe Musgrove acknowledged the opportunity to match up with reigning Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes provided some additional motivation Friday night. Musgrove responded by nearly throwing his second no-hitter in as many seasons as the San Diego Padres bounced back from their toughest loss of the year. Musgrove held Milwaukee hitless for 7 2/3 innings in a 7-0 victory.
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
14K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy