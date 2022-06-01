Centerville to repaint pavement throughout city; Traffic delays possible

Reduced Speed Ahead sign (Skyler Cooper)

CENTERVILLE — Starting Wednesday crews will begin work to repaint pavement parking through the city of Centerville.

Most of the work will be happening on main thoroughfares and intersections, according to a release.

Work will take place from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. each day until the end of next week.

No road closures are planned but workers will be using large trucks that move slowly and could cause delays.

Drivers should be mindful of workers and give space.

