ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centerville, OH

Centerville to repaint pavement throughout city; Traffic delays possible

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S9vi4_0fwn3bPk00
Reduced Speed Ahead sign (Skyler Cooper)

CENTERVILLE — Starting Wednesday crews will begin work to repaint pavement parking through the city of Centerville.

Most of the work will be happening on main thoroughfares and intersections, according to a release.

Work will take place from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. each day until the end of next week.

No road closures are planned but workers will be using large trucks that move slowly and could cause delays.

Drivers should be mindful of workers and give space.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WFMJ.com

Gov. DeWine gets bill permitting township police to patrol interstates

Drivers who use Interstate 80 in the Valley could see law enforcement agencies other than the Ohio State Highway Patrol handing out tickets for speeding and other traffic violations. A bill sent to Ohio Governor Mike DeWine for his signature would permit township police departments like Weathersfield, Austintown, Liberty, and...
OHIO STATE
Travel Maven

Easy Hikes for Beginners in Ohio

Natural beauty is everywhere in the Buckeye State and whether you're a beginner looking to get more active outside or an established hiker looking for a quick hike, all of these trails are under 3 miles and have a mostly mild terrain surface with little elevation change.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Centerville, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Traffic
City
Centerville, OH
huroninsider.com

One hospitalized following crash on SR 113

BERLIN HEIGHTS – A man was hospitalized Monday evening following a single-vehicle crash on State Route 113 in Florence Township. According to a report from the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred when a 2016 Toyota Corolla was traveling eastbound when it exited the roadway. It then struck two mailboxes, entered the roadway, exited the roadway again, and struck a tree.
ERIE COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Remembering the June 2, 1990 tornado outbreak

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - On this day in 1990, dozens of tornadoes touched down in the Midwest and Ohio Valley. Joseph Von Rissen was 15-years-old when a tornado ripped through Harrison, Ohio, just three miles from his house in West Harrison, Indiana. He remembers going to Harrison with his family to...
HARRISON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pavement#Cox Media Group
cleveland19.com

Motorcyclist traveling at 147 miles per hour caught by Ohio troopers (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were kept busy over Memorial Day weekend, reporting 26,150 traffic enforcement contacts. One of those stops, conducted by troopers from the Medina Post, involved a motorcyclist who was caught traveling 147 miles per hour. The speed limit was 65 miles per...
WHIO Dayton

Heavy rain hits Florida, flooding strands Miami vehicles

Parts of South Florida were experiencing road flooding from heavy rain and wind Saturday as a storm system that battered Mexico moved across the state. Officials in Miami warned drivers about road conditions as many cars were stuck on flooded streets. "This is a dangerous and life-threatening situation. Traveling during...
MIAMI, FL
Great Lakes Now

Massive salmon farm gets green light from Ohio DNR

Despite overwhelming public opposition based on public comments received by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, the agency approved a water withdrawal and consumptive use permit for Massachusetts-based Aquabounty on March 14. The permit will allow operators to pull about 28 million gallons from the Michindoh Aquifer to fill tanks...
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
visitfairfieldcounty.org

9 of the Best Antique Stores in Ohio

If you like the thrill of scavenger hunts or escape rooms, then you may not be the type to automatically rush into an IKEA when it’s home decorating time. Antiquing is more than just shopping; it’s an experience. And with all the antique stores in Ohio, you just know there are always some great finds around the corner. With that in mind, here are a few of our favorite general and/or niche antique shops in Ohio.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio free fishing weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife has announced the dates for this year’s free fishing weekend. https://nbc4i.co/3mbpriy.
OHIO STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Union County Farm to be Auctioned

An 1,100-acre farm in east-central Indiana has been put on the market which could attract some aggressive bidding. Columbia City-based Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company, which is conducting the auction, says Lawton Farms in Union County has some of the most productive farmland in the state. The majority of...
UNION COUNTY, IN
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
77K+
Followers
106K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy