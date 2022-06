It's summer and college basketball is still a few months away, but that didn't stop Duke from assembling in Durham. Wednesday marked the beginning of K Academy, the week-long basketball camp hosted by former head coach Mike Krzyzewski, and with it came the arrivals of many Blue Devils, from coaches to former players and incoming freshmen. Krzyzewski, head coach Jon Scheyer and several players met with the media to talk Coach K's retirement, establishing chemistry and roster shakeup following the recent Final Four run.

