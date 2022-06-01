ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

NYS leaders introduce legislation following mass shootings

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState leaders have responded to mass shootings in Buffalo and Texas by introducing 10 bills in both the Assembly and Senate that would tighten New York's gun laws and close loopholes. Among the proposals announced on Tuesday is a requirement for information sharing between state, local and federal agencies when guns...

Goodell Weighs In on Gun Violence Issue

As New York State's legislative session winds down, one of the issues that has come to the forefront for lawmakers is gun violence in the wake of the recent mass shootings at a supermarket in Buffalo and an elementary school in Texas. Assemblyman Andrew Goodell weighed in on the issue during an interview this week. He says while he favors having "reasonable" gun restrictions like background checks and reasonable waiting periods, the focus shouldn't be exclusively on guns...
Paladino Announces Candidacy for 23rd Congressional District

With Congressman Chris Jacobs withdrawing from the race for New York's redrawn 23rd Congressional District, a former gubernatorial candidate has thrown his hat into the ring for the seat. Republican Carl Paladino, who is also from the Buffalo area, announced his candidacy Friday evening via Twitter. He says, "We will fight to represent the best interests of the people and ensure that the Buffalo area and Southern Tier is a better place for our businesses, families, and community." Paladino ran for governor of New York in 2010 and was defeated by Andrew Cuomo.
Hochul Administration, CSEA Reach Five-Year Agreement

Governor Kathy Hochul announced Friday that her administration has reached a contract agreement with the Civil Service Employee Association (CSEA) for a five-year term, running until April 1, 2026. The agreement is subject to ratification by union membership, which includes over 52,000 New York State employees in a wide variety of roles.
Dunkirk woman facing charges after traffic stop in Pomfret

A traffic stop on Bennett Road in the town of Pomfret has led to charges against a Dunkirk woman. State Police say 42-year-old Danika Lemay was a passenger in the vehicle that was pulled over on Monday. During the stop, Lemay allegedly provided troopers with a false identity, attempted to flee when she was advised of her arrest, and was found to be in possession of methamphetamine. When being processed at SP Fredonia, troopers say Lemay was found to be in possession of more meth, along with a quantity of heroin. Lemay was issued appearance tickets for obstructing governmental administration in the 2nd degree, false personation and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th. She'll appear in the town of Pomfret Court on a later date. Lemay was then turned over to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Department on outstanding warrants.
