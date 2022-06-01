NYS leaders introduce legislation following mass shootings

A traffic stop on Bennett Road in the town of Pomfret has led to charges against a Dunkirk woman. State Police say 42-year-old Danika Lemay was a passenger in the vehicle that was pulled over on Monday. During the stop, Lemay allegedly provided troopers with a false identity, attempted to flee when she was advised of her arrest, and was found to be in possession of methamphetamine. When being processed at SP Fredonia, troopers say Lemay was found to be in possession of more meth, along with a quantity of heroin. Lemay was issued appearance tickets for obstructing governmental administration in the 2nd degree, false personation and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th. She'll appear in the town of Pomfret Court on a later date. Lemay was then turned over to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Department on outstanding warrants.

DUNKIRK, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO