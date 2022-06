Duke’s switch to a quad-based style of residential living is set to impact more than just roommate selection. As part of a series of university-wide changes amid the adoption of QuadEx, Kilgo Quad will undergo extensive renovations this summer. Six rooms on the first and second floors of Dollard House, named after the donor’s family and formerly House P, will be renovated into a large multipurpose space.

DURHAM, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO