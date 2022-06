Edinson Cavani scored twice in the second half as Uruguay earned a 3-0 victory in a friendly against Mexico on Thursday. At State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, the CONMEBOL side first took the lead through Matias Vecino finding the back of the net in the 35th minute. Following a save from Mexico goalkeeper Alfredo Talavera after a header from Cavani, Vecino stepped up to find the rebound and score to make it 1-0. Mexico responded later in the half but failed to capitalize on two good opportunities from Raul Jimenez and Jesus "Tecatito" Corona.

MLS ・ 2 DAYS AGO