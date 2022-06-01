ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Obi-Wan Kenobi confirms the fate of a deep cut Star Wars character

By Molly Edwards
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EsI3u_0fwn2cGG00
(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

Warning: Major spoilers ahead for Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 3! Turn back now if you haven't seen the latest episode on Disney Plus!

Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 3 has name-dropped a deep cut – but very significant – Star Wars character: Quinlan Vos.

At one point in the episode, while on the run with Little Leia, Obi-Wan ends up in a safe house. Inside, he finds a message from Quinlan that reveals the Jedi is still out there. But who exactly is Quinlan Vos, and where else have we seen him before? We explain all about the enigmatic Jedi…

Who is Quinlan Vos in Star Wars?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fwv6T_0fwn2cGG00
(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

Quinlan Vos is a Jedi Master with powers of retrocognition: when he touches an object, he can sense memories, which is an ability also seen in the Jedi: Fallen Order video game. He trained Aayla Secura, the blue Twi'lek Jedi seen in the live-action prequel movies.

Vos also has a history with Obi-Wan Kenobi. Both Jedi once pursued the bounty hunter Cad Bane together, though they didn't manage to capture him – as shown in The Clone Wars season 3 episode 9, 'Hunt for Ziro.'

In the canon novel Dark Disciple, we learn that Vos later fell to the dark side while trying to discover the identity of Count Dooku's Master, Darth Sidious (AKA Emperor Palpatine). He became Dooku's apprentice, known as Admiral Enigma, but later redeemed himself through his love for Asajj Ventress. In the aftermath, Obi-Wan advocated for Vos to join the Jedi Council, and Quinlan was accepted back.

The character also appears in the live-action prequels. He can be seen briefly on Tatooine in The Phantom Menace in the background of a scene featuring a young Anakin Skywalker, Jar Jar Binks, and Qui-Gon Jinn, and is also name-dropped in Revenge of the Sith when Obi-Wan mentions a "Master Vos" moving his troops.

Is Quinlan Vos alive?

In the aftermath of Order 66, we never found out for sure if Vos survived the purge or not. Obi-Wan episode 3, though, reveals that Quinlan has been smuggling younglings to safety. Indira Varma's character Tala says he "helps," too, so we can assume the Jedi is very much still alive.

Vos has inscribed a message onto the walls of the safehouse: "Only when the eyes are closed can you truly see." When Leia asks "see what?" Obi-Wan responds with "the Way," presumably meaning the Jedi way. It seems Quinlan still has some wisdom to pass on, then.

Time will tell if we'll see Vos again anytime soon, but for now, it'scertain that he's still out there helping what's left of the Jedi Order.

For more on Obi-Wan Kenobi, check out our interviews with Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen on their favorite memories filming the show and how their characters' relationship has changed, as well as Christensen on why he didn't speak to George Lucas before returning as Darth Vader and Moses Ingram on playing the galaxy's newest villain, Reva.

For everything else coming soon from the galaxy far, far away, see our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows – and catch up on The Clone Wars with our guide on how to watch The Clone Wars in order. Be sure not to miss the next episode of Obi on Disney Plus with our Obi-Wan Kenobi release schedule.

Today's best Disney+ deals

Disney+ Monthly

(opens in new tab)

$7.99

/mth

(opens in new tab)

View (opens in new tab)

at Disney+ (opens in new tab)

Disney+ Yearly

(opens in new tab)

$79.99

/year

(opens in new tab)

View (opens in new tab)

at Disney+ (opens in new tab)

I'm an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film and SFX sections. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after I got my BA in English.

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Fans Think Mystery Bacta Tank Character Could Be Starkiller

The Star Wars Jedi: Survivor trailer has left many with more questions than answers, particularly when it comes to a character that Cal Kestis finds in a bacta tank. Respawn and EA finally revealed Star Wars Jedi: Survivor earlier this week after several years of waiting. The 2019 game was a major hit commercially and critically, partially because it was the first story driven Star Wars game in nearly a decade, so it scratched a major itch for fans. The game also introduced fans to a whole new character, allowing them to experience the world of Star Wars through a new lens and it appears that's going to continue.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Indira Varma
Person
Hayden Christensen
Person
Ewan Mcgregor
CNET

Netflix Has 8 Hidden Settings You've Probably Never Tried

Netflix is one of the world's top streaming services, and it seems to have something for everyone, from TV shows to movies and original series (like Stranger Things and Ozark). Whether you're a Netflix power user or a streaming service newbie, you probably don't know all its secrets. There's a way to clear your "Continue Watching" row and have fun with mobile gaming, but you can tap into some hidden tricks, too.
TV SHOWS
Variety

‘The Late Show’ Cancels New Episodes After Stephen Colbert Experiences Possible COVID ‘Recurrence’

Click here to read the full article. “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” is canceling the taping of new episodes “until further notice” after its host exhibited COVID-19 symptoms. The news comes only a few weeks after Colbert’s COVID diagnosis paused taping from April 21 to May 2. “Stephen is experiencing symptoms consistent with a recurrence of COVID,” “The Late Show’s” official Twitter account posted on Monday. “Out of an abundance of caution for his staff, guests, and audience, he will be isolating for a few additional days.” Stephen is experiencing symptoms consistent with a recurrence of COVID. Out of an abundance...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WDW News Today

Disney World Cast Members Now Required to Ask Guests If They Will Use Disney Visa Card, EPCOT Guest Relations Reopens With New Look, and More: Daily Recap (5/23/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Monday, May 23, 2022.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Wars Movies#Galaxy#The Jedi Council
BGR.com

The hit Netflix series that just dethroned Ozark to take the #1 spot

It was bound to happen sooner or later, a new Netflix series coming along to bump Ozark out of the top spot on the streamer’s Top 10 ranking of shows in the US. And now we know which new title wins that honor. It’s The Lincoln Lawyer, a new legal drama adapted from author Michael Connelly’s book series of the same name.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

DC Films Exec Confirms Plans to Recast Amber Heard in Aquaman 2

It's no secret that fans of the DC Extended Universe are hell-bent on seeing Amber Heard get fired from the Aquaman franchise and the movement has been going on for years now. For a time, it seemed like Warner Bros. and DC Films didn't want to meddle with Amber's legal issues with her former spouse Johnny Depp. However, in a shocking new development, the ever-so-controversial star nearly got removed from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Who is Stronger: Hulk or She-Hulk?

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law just unveiled its first trailer for the upcoming series on Disney Plus and it will introduce Jennifer Walters, the cousin of Bruce Banner. It’s a good show to finally settle the score, who is stronger: Hulk of She-Hulk?. Is She-Hulk Stronger than Hulk?. Jennifer Walters...
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

The Mandalorian: Karl Urban Reacts to News Claiming He'll Replace Pedro Pascal

I think we can all agree that The Mandalorian not only reinvigorated the Star Wars franchise but it also successfully launched Pedro Pascal's career to the stratosphere. The actor has done a tremendous job of portraying the role of Din Djarin, so much so that it's already hard to fathom the idea of him not playing the part.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
Popculture

Hit New Netflix Movie Shoots Straight to No. 1 Spot

The new Netflix movie Senior Year provided the streamer with a much-needed hit as the streamer deals with increasingly bad news. The comedy stars Rebel Wilson as a woman in her late 30s who wakes up from a 20-year coma and goes back to high school to finish her diploma. Senior Year earned mixed reviews from critics, but the R-rated comedy has done well with Netflix subscribers.
TV SHOWS
The Independent

Guardians of the Galaxy actor Dave Bautista says he has reached the ‘end of his journey’ with Marvel

Guardians of the Galaxy actor Dave Bautista is done with his time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).The actor has played Drax the Destroyer in a total of four Marvel films, including the first two Guardians films and a futher two Avengers films (Infinity War and Endgame).Bautista will return as the character in two additional films, Thor: Love & Thunder, out July, and a third Guardians of the Galaxy film, which will be released in May 2023. He will also appear in a Guardians Christmas special later this year.However, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 will complete his...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Star Wars Addresses What Went Wrong with Luke Skywalker's The Mandalorian CGI

I think I speak for a lot of fans when I say that Luke Skywalker's epic return in The Mandalorian Season 2's finale episode is easily one of the best Star Wars moments Disney has been able to produce. However, despite the hair-raising moment, a lot of fans shared their collective dismay over the way his CGI was handled.
MOVIES
country1037fm.com

“She Hulk” Is Finally Unveiled

After Friday night, for the first time ever, I am not buying what Marvel is selling. My son and I are HUGE superhero movie fans (we’ve discussed this a lot here) and we went to see the new “Dr. Strange” movie on Friday. TERRIBLE! It was just utter trash. So, admittedly, I was not in the best “MCU Mood” when the trailer for the much anticipated “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” was unveiled yesterday.
MOVIES
Collider

Lucasfilm Will No Longer Cast New Actors as Young Versions of Classic Characters

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy commented on Solo’s lukewarm reception by fans, revealing the studio intends to keep recasts outside the Star Wars universe. Talking to Vanity Fair about the franchise's future, Kennedy underlined how Solo’s failure and The Mandalorian’s success indicate Star Wars’ longevity rests on the shoulders of a new cast of characters.
MOVIES
IndieWire

What the Darth Vader Reveal in ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Gets Right

Click here to read the full article. [Editor’s Note: This story contains spoilers for “Obi-Wan Kenobi” Episode 3] It is not hyperbole to call Darth Vader one of the most iconic villains of all time — and Disney just brought him back in the best way. “Obi-Wan Kenobi” Episode 3 gave fans a wealth of live-action Vader, with Hayden Christensen donning the sleek helmet and James Earl Jones’ legendary voiceover. He commands the Third Sister (Moses Ingram), terrorizes a town, and duels Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor), giving Star Wars fans a veritable feast of Vader footage with three whole episodes of the show...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Sam Witwer Mocks Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen in Latest Tweet

Obi-Wan Kenobi is off to a great start and I think it's already safe to say at this point that the Star Wars spinoff series has exceeded expectations. Speaking of, many fans are looking forward to a possible appearance from Sith Lord Darth Maul in the series and while we've yet to confirm whether or not he's part of the show, actor Sam Witwer has been teasing his return to the galaxy far, far away for months now.
CELEBRITIES
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

19K+
Followers
30K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy