The defending state champs in Class 1A and 2A softball are still alive in the postseason and are both in Peoria for the 2022 state finals. Class 1A champs, Illini Bluffs, beat the Marissa/Coulterville co-op 12-4 in Monday’s Super-Sectional. IB will now play Newark in the Final Four at the Louisville Slugger Complex in Peoria in the first semifinal at 10:00 on Friday morning. That will be followed by the second semifinal at noon between perennial power Casey-Westfield and Forreston. Forreston scored three runs in the bottom of the 7th to beat West Central 6-5 in the Super-Sectional.

PEORIA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO