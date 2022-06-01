ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No license needed: Free fishing day in Texas scheduled for Saturday

By Rey Castillo, Corpus Christi Caller Times
Corpus Christi Caller-Times
Corpus Christi Caller-Times
 3 days ago

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department announced Tuesday that anglers in the Coastal Bend and across the state of Texas will be allowed to fish without a license on Saturday.

Texans of all ages will have access to any public waterbody in the state for "Free Fishing Day" in Texas.

“Free Fishing Day is a wonderful opportunity for anglers to share their knowledge, skills, equipment, and love for fishing with a new participant, yet it’s also more than that,” said Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Inland Fisheries Director Craig Bonds. “We hope those trying fishing on this special day will also learn that purchasing a license is an act of conservation. A fishing license purchase is one of the simplest and most effective ways people can support fisheries science and management.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EbcgT_0fwn2Bcl00

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department celebrates free fishing day every year on the first Saturday in June.

Anglers who purchases a license help the conservation effort with 100% of the fees going back to the Texas Parks and Wildlife.

More: Here's why Coastal Bend fishing guides are concerned about new spotted sea trout rules

Rey Castillo is a sports reporter for the Caller-Times and a graduate of Texas A&M-Kingsville. He may be reached at rey.castillo@caller.com or on Twitter @reycastillo361

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: No license needed: Free fishing day in Texas scheduled for Saturday

Kill Putin
3d ago

What? I’ve been fishing in the Dallas and Collin County area lakes, rivers and streams for 45 years and have never bought a license!! I’ve had 3 boats, one was never registered before I sold it after 15 years! I was asked for my license only 3 times in 45 years and told a lie to get out of any citation! Also the same with my boat registration by a game warden! No citation! I estimate I’ve saved at least $5,000 over that time and caught a TON of fish! Happy fishing licenses, people!! 👍

Willie Rogers
3d ago

I think it's a shame to have to pay to fish anyway.Folk trying to starve you death.

Uglytrukker
2d ago

then there are those that fish for free every day while the game wardens are harassing people at boat ramps

Corpus Christi Caller-Times

Corpus Christi Caller-Times

