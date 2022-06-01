First Alert Weather: Strong storms move in on Wednesday night

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - I try to keep these morning blog thoughts short and to the point. I like to try to stick to the facts and not write anything too controversial.

Today: Stormy this afternoon.

Alert: Today is painted in as a slight (scattered) storm day. This is a level 2 out of 5. A strong line of storms is forecast to make its way through the area. At this point, I think Thursday has the potential for a more serious storm threat.

Aware: Remains hot today with highs in the mid-80s.

Well, there isn't going to be much of a change today, but I do want to talk about the storm setup for both today and Thursday as it is starting to look like both days will have a storm chance.

So let's talk about the setup first.

We are going to have a short wave trough rip through the area this afternoon bringing with it the chance for rain and storms as an associated cold front slides through. This boundary is expected to stall out and settle over our region overnight, maintaining a chance for rain for us.

We then see the boundary lift as a warm front before a surface low accompanied by a cold front slides through tomorrow afternoon. There will be a storm threat on both days.

Today's storms will have a couple of things that should make them fairly strong. First off is the fact that it's going to be extremely hot ahead of the cold front.

I have highs today hitting 86 degrees.

Right now it looks like we will be dry through sunset, with strong storms possible for the evening. I did have some concerns about isolated storms occurring as soon as noon, but most data is showing us dry and the stable layer of air we call the "cap" being strong enough to keep us dry through the afternoon.

Hour by hour forecast - June 1, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

So what should you expect today?

Lots of sunshine in the morning hours. It's already warm with temperatures near 70 as we start the day. This is due to dew points being in the moderate range this morning.

Interestingly enough model data shows moisture levels going down over the course of the day, another thing that could potentially rob the atmosphere of energy. I have noon temperatures in the low 80s with isolated storms possible during this time. Lightning storms with downpours and gusty winds will be possible from noon to just past sunset. Storms are expected to increase in coverage area and intensity after 4 p.m.

We may get to do this all over again on Thursday.

What type of weather to expect the next 5 days - June 1, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

Currently as of me writing this, the Storm Prediction Center has places south of I-70 with a low/marginal/isolated chance for storms on Thursday.

I think Pittsburgh to the south will likely be included in some type of "risk" for severe weather on Thursday. As the boundary rolls through for the third time (today as a cold front, tomorrow morning as a warm front, and then tomorrow afternoon as a cold front again) strong storms will be again possible on Thursday.

7 Day Forecast - June 1, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

