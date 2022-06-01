ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

3 Brilliant Investing Hacks From Peter Lynch

By Justin Pope
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

Peter Lynch is one of the greatest investors of all time; he ran the Magellan Fund at Fidelity, generating more than 29% annual returns during his 13 years in charge, retiring at 46.

He sat down with Fidelity in a 2021 interview to offer wisdom that every investor could benefit from. Here are three key takeaways from Peter Lynch that can help you revisit and improve your investment style.

Hack No. 1: Knowing what you own

Peter Lynch speaks about how careful people typically are with their money. He says:

The public's careful when they buy a house, when they buy a refrigerator, when they buy a car. They'll work hours to save a hundred dollars on a roundtrip air ticket. They'll put $5,000 or $10,000 on some zany idea they heard on the bus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=447rf0_0fwn200100

Image source: Getty Images.

Retail investors are often looking for the "next big thing," which can make them fear that they're missing out (FOMO), so they act hastily and irrationally. But having a shallow understanding of the stocks you own can leave you unsure when volatility hits. How will you know what to do if your stock falls 10%, 20%, or 50%?

Lynch has said that if you can't explain why you own a given stock to a child in under two minutes, you probably shouldn't own the stock in the first place.

Hack No. 2: When to sell a stock

Volatility will eventually create uncertainty. Peter Lynch said that during his 13 years running Magellan, the stock market fell nine of those years.

Knowing the difference between a damaged stock and a broken company is the thin line between mistakingly chasing a stock lower or taking advantage of great buying opportunities.

Peter Lynch states:

Deciding when to sell is exactly the same thing as when you buy it. You have a certain story -- why I bought this. This company's going from crummy to semi-crummy to getting better. And the company has plenty of cash, so they're not going to go bankrupt.

When the business goes from semi-crummy to better to good, I'm probably out. You sell the company that was the growth story when there's no room to grow. When Taco Bell was only in southern California, where could they go? Well, they went to central California. Then they were everywhere. I mean, it's a 70-year story.

You have to define when a company is getting close to maturity, and that's when you exit. Or the story deteriorates. If the story's intact, you hold on.

In other words, have an investment thesis for why you own a stock. Know the thesis inside and out so you know how to respond to volatility when it comes. Sell because your investment thesis is no longer solid, not because the share price goes up or down.

Hack No. 3: It's OK to fail

People generally dislike pain, and the fear of losing money can be a barrier to success for many investors. Know thyself; if you can't stomach the idea of a stock investment going belly up, you should be investing in index funds . However, the math can work in your favor for those willing to stomach the risk.

You don't always need to be "right" to make a ton of money in the stock market. Peter Lynch says:

Maybe you're right 5 or 6 times out of 10. But if your winners go up 4- or 10- or 20-fold, it makes up for the ones where you lost 50%, 75%, or 100%.

Remember that stocks can only go down so far, but the winners can grow to be many times their original value. You can pick ten stocks and have nine of them go to zero. But if that one stock grows to ten times its value, you've broken even despite all the losers. Your mindset changes for the better as soon as you realize and accept that losses are a part of investing.

Invest better

Investors often get in their own way, and that's the common link between these three investing tips. Successful investing requires the proper mindset because identifying a good stock is often easier than holding it through all of the inevitable ups and downs.

Understand the companies you invest in, and focus on why you bought the stock in the first place. Accept the volatility that comes with investing, and keep a level head through the ups and downs. Do these things and you'll stand a better chance of investing success over your lifetime.

10 stocks we like better than Walmart
When our award-winning analyst team has an investing tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Walmart wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

Stock Advisor returns as of 2/14/21

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

One Cryptocurrency to Buy and Hold Forever

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Cryptocurrencies have been crushed due to the recent...
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Motley Fool

5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in June

Since March 2020, cryptocurrencies have run circles around the stock market. However, the following five digital currencies all lack the competitive advantages necessary to stand out and excel in a highly competitive space. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Lynch
hunker.com

Costco Is Getting Rid of a Beloved Member Perk

When we saw that Costco got rid of another member perk, we assumed it had something to do with the brand's COVID-19 policies. After all, Costco just did away with its special pandemic hours. However, this time around, the company has one of its beloved member benefits on the chopping block: the Costco mortgage program.
RETAIL
Mashed

Why General Mills Is Discontinuing Two Of Its Iconic Brands

Many people think of General Mills as the king of cereal, and while that may be true, the company probably wouldn't be where it is today without its contribution to the world of packaged dry dinners. Fifty years ago, the invention of Hamburger Helper changed the game for families in the US who needed a quick, economical way to get a semi-homemade meal on the table. With the assurance of the Helping Hand mascot, Lefty displayed the box, people who were either busy from work or novice cooks could take whatever pound of meat they had on hand, mix it with the dried pasta and seasoning contents, and transform it into dinner for the whole family. Per General Mills, 27% of households reportedly bought the product the first year it was released.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hack#Investment#Stock#Taco Bell#Getty Images#Volatility
Daily Mail

Coinbase warns its 98million customers they may lose ALL their crypto if company goes bankrupt after shares plunged 27% this week

Following an epic share price decline of more than 27% this week, Coinbase issued a stark warning to customers: Your crypto is at risk if the exchange goes bankrupt. According to Coinbase's official website, the company has more than 98 million verified users. It is the largest cryptocurrency exchange platform in the United States.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Walmart
Benzinga

6 Stocks To Buy That Are Near 52-Week Lows

Weakness in the S&P 500 has made life unpleasant for investors so far in 2022, but it has also created buying opportunities in a handful of high-quality stocks. Long-term investors looking to buy the dip can find plenty of stocks to buy that are at or near their lowest prices of the past year. Value investors and contrarian investors know the best time to buy is when there is blood in the streets, and 2022 has been a bloodbath on Wall Street so far, especially among high-growth tech stocks.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
192K+
Followers
94K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy