ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cook County, IL

Swimmer dies after being pulled from Lake Michigan near Northerly Island

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
fox32chicago.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - A swimmer died after he was pulled from Lake Michigan Tuesday evening near Northerly Island. The man, 26, was swimming with other people in a section marked...

www.fox32chicago.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC7 Chicago

Boy among 3 hospitalized in Beverly house fire, Chicago Fire Dept. says

CHICAGO -- A boy was among three people hospitalized after an East Beverly house fire Saturday morning on the Far South Side, according to Chicago fire officials. Officials responded to the blaze in the 1600 block of West 107th Street before 3 a.m., according to fire spokesperson Larry Merritt. A...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy among 3 hospitalized after East Beverly house fire

CHICAGO - A boy was among three people hospitalized after an East Beverly house fire Saturday morning on the Far South Side, according to Chicago fire officials. Officials responded to the blaze in the 1600 block of West 107th Street before 3 a.m., according to fire spokesperson Larry Merritt. A...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cook County, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Accidents
County
Cook County, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Cook County, IL
Accidents
fox32chicago.com

Chicago woman, 25, killed in Interstate 94 crash

CHICAGO - A Chicago woman was killed in a crash early Saturday morning on Interstate 94 in Englewood. About 2:17 a.m., a black 2008 Ford Focus was traveling northbound on I-94 when it drove through an embankment and struck a guard rail near West 67th Street, according to Illinois State Police.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Two men shot in South Shore

CHICAGO - Two men were shot Saturday afternoon in the South Shore neighborhood. The men, ages 63 and 27, were near the sidewalk around 2:33 p.m. in the 200 block of East 71st Street when a gunman got out of a car and started shooting, police said. The 27-year-old suffered...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Langford
Herald & Review

Man dead after falling from Chicago’s Trump Tower

CHICAGO - A man has died after plunging from the 16th floor of the Trump Tower building Wednesday on the Near North Side. Paramedics were called to the 400 block of North Wabash Avenue at 11:46 a.m. for a male who had fallen, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man with machete robbing people on Chicago's Northwest Side: police

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents about a string of armed robberies by a man with a machete over the last couple weeks in Avondale, Belmont Gardens and Logan Square on the Northwest Side. In each of the incidents, the victim is approached by a man armed with a...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

7 wounded by gunfire in Chicago Friday

CHICAGO - At least seven people were wounded by gunfire Friday in shootings across Chicago. Two men, 38 and 18, were standing in the 2600 block of West 12th Place about 7:55 p.m. when both were shot in the legs, Chicago police said. They went to Mount Sinai Hospital and were listed in good condition, officials said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2-year-old boy riding scooter in Lincoln Square fatally struck

CHICAGO - A driver struck and killed a 2-year-old boy riding a mini-scooter in Lincoln Square Thursday evening. The boy was riding across Leavitt Street at Eastwood Avenue shortly before 6 p.m. when a woman driving a Mitsubishi struck him, Chicago police said. The child was taken to Lurie Children’s...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Michigan#Northerly Island#Swimmer#Boating#Drowning#Accident#The Sun Times Media Wire
CBS Chicago

Shots damage SUV on Kennedy Expressway at Addison Street

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Gunfire damaged a sport-utility vehicle on the outbound Kennedy Expressway near Addison Street Friday afternoon. Illinois State Police were called for the gunfire at 2:20 p.m. No injuries were reported, but a huge bullet hole was seen just beneath the windshield wiper of a Mercedes-Benz GLS 450.The damaged vehicle was off on the right shoulder with an state police investigators and an Illinois Department of Transportation minuteman.State police were surveying the vehicle and looking around on the grass along the shoulder as the afternoon rush began. The outbound lanes of the expressway were expected to be shut down for an investigation.Anyone who witnessed the gunfire or has information about it is asked to call state police at (847) 294-4400, or email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses may remain anonymous.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Driver killed after jumping curb, striking tree in Brainerd

CHICAGO - A woman died after crashing her car into a tree early Friday in the Brainerd neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 29-year-old was driving around 4 a.m. in the 9300 block of South Vincennes Avenue when her car jumped the curb and struck a tree, police said. She...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Falling Tree Limb Lands Chicago Woman In Hospital

Sandra Mazuera’s Memorial Day picnic with friends took an unexpected turn this year when a small breeze led to an injury that landed her in the hospital. The 38-year-old Chicagoan was cleaning up her picnic at Lunt Beach in Loyola Park when a 15-pound tree branch crashed down on her head.
CHICAGO, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

‘Joyous young man’: 18-year-old Vernon Hills man who recently graduated from high school dies in Wisconsin

An 18-year-old Vernon Hills man, who recently graduated from high school, died earlier this week after being pulled unresponsive from a lake in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin. The Town of Geneva Police Department said the incident happened around 8 p.m. Sunday. A 911 call was made for a rescue call near a residence off of South […]
VERNON HILLS, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox32chicago.com

Man shot, critically wounded while taking out trash in Gage Park

CHICAGO - A man was shot and critically wounded while throwing trash out early Friday in the Gage Park neighborhood. The 24-year-old was throwing out trash in the alley around 1:09 a.m. when he was struck by gunfire in the 5500 block of South Spaulding Avenue, police said. He suffered...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy