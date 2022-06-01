Lyons Woman Arrested for Grand Larceny

Ithaca Police are still investigating the shooting that took place last week in the 300 Block of West State Street around 3:00p. Investigators say they’ve determined that suspect had an argument with the two victims before the shooting. It is also believed one of the victims had an illegal handgun at the time. Police add neither of the victims are co-operating with the investigation and the suspect is thought to have left the Ithaca area.

ITHACA, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO