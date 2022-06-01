ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyons, NY

Lyons Woman Arrested for Grand Larceny

By Greg Cotterill
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 3 days ago

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of Connie Cotturone, age 32, of Canal Street in Lyons for Grand Larceny in the 4th Degree....

www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
waynetimes.com

Domestic incident leads to multiple charges for Palmyra man

State Troopers out of Lyons, reported the arrest on Saturday (5/28) of Thomas S. Vandusen, age 31, formerly of 24 Queen Street in Lyons. It is alleged that Vandusen had a domestic dispute with a girlfriend on Queen Street. He reportedly ripped her purse away containing her wallet and took the woman’s cell phone and fled.
FL Radio Group

Sodus Woman Arrested on Warrant

On Thursday, June 2, 2022, at 3:20 pm, the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Natasha M. Murphy, age 30, of Sodus. The arrest stems from a bench warrant that the Town of Seneca Falls Court issued after Murphy violated the conditions of her sentence from a prior conviction. Murphy was transported to the Seneca County Correctional Facility where she awaits arraignment. The Seneca Falls Police Department was assisted by the Newark Police Department.
SODUS, NY
FL Radio Group

Newark Man Arrested on Ontario County Court Warrant

A Newark man has been arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Ontario County Court. 42-year-old Travis Williams is accused of failing to appear to answer DWI charges. Following his arrest by Wayne County authorities, Williams was taken to the Port Gibson Fire Department where he was transferred over to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office.
NEWARK, NY
FL Radio Group

Wayne County Woman Arrested on Manchester Warrant

A Walworth woman was arrested by the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant issued out of Manchester Town Court. Kristy Williams is accused of harassment. She was issued an appearance ticket for Manchester Town Court. Get the top stories on your radio 24/7 on Finger Lakes News Radio...
MANCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sodus, NY
Lyons, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Wayne, NY
Sodus, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Lyons, NY
County
Wayne County, NY
Wayne County, NY
Crime & Safety
FingerLakes1.com

Serious overnight crash in Yates County

First responders in Yates County were called to a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of PreEmption Road and Havens Corners Road. Two vehicles were involved, and the Benton Fire Department reported that a person was entrapped inside one of the vehicles. The call came in during the overnight hours, which...
YATES COUNTY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Police: Deputies exchange gunfire with man inside Henrietta restaurant

HENRIETTA, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says a man with a gun interrupted an evening at a local restaurant and exchanged gunfire with deputies inside the establishment. Police responded to the Carrabba's Italian Grill on West Henrietta Road just after 7:30 p.m. on Thursday for a report...
HENRIETTA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Town Of Sodus Court#Finger Lakes News Radio#Waub#Wgva#Finger Lakes Country
FL Radio Group

IPD Still Searching for Shooting Suspect, Victims Uncooperative

Ithaca Police are still investigating the shooting that took place last week in the 300 Block of West State Street around 3:00p. Investigators say they’ve determined that suspect had an argument with the two victims before the shooting. It is also believed one of the victims had an illegal handgun at the time. Police add neither of the victims are co-operating with the investigation and the suspect is thought to have left the Ithaca area.
ITHACA, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Walworth woman charged with harassment

A Walworth woman was taken into custody without incident on a summons. According to a news release, the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kristy M. Williams, 43, of Walworth for harassment. Williams was taken into custody on a harassment criminal summons signed by honorable Judy Liberty out of the...
WALWORTH, NY
FL Radio Group

Auburn Man Arrested on Warrant

On Thursday, June 2, 2022, at 12:32 pm, the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Shawn D. Denman, age 26, of Auburn. The arrest stems from a warrant that was issued in January out of the Town of Seneca Falls Court for failure to appear after being issued a summons. At the time of his arrest, Denman was being released from the Cayuga County Jail and was turned over to the Seneca Falls Police Department.
AUBURN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
2 On Your Side

Rochester man dies after crash in Amherst

AMHERST, N.Y. — The Amherst Police Department said a Rochester man had died after a crash early Saturday morning. Police said just after 12:35 a.m., a 2019 Chevrolet was traveling westbound on Lawrence Bell Drive when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree. The driver, 39, suffered...
AMHERST, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester Police: 81-year-old man robbed at gunpoint, car stolen

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Rochester Police are looking for the people accused of robbing an 81-year-old man at gunpoint on Friday. Police say the situation unfolded just before 9:00 p.m. Friday in the area of North Goodman Street and Hayward Avenue. According to police, the victim had his car...
ROCHESTER, NY
FL Radio Group

Bath Man Killed in One-Car Steuben County Accident

State Police believe speed and heavy rainfall were factors in a fatal one-car accident in Steuben County this week. 20-year-old Michael Hennessy, of Bath, was traveling east on Interstate 86 in the town of Erwin when he lost control of his car as he approached the Interstate 99 ramp. Troopers believe Hennessy’s car spun and struck a guide rail. He was taken to Corning Hospital, where he later passed away from his injuries.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Three juveniles charged with shooting air soft guns at campers

TOWN OF ROCHESTER – Three juveniles are in trouble with the law for allegedly firing air soft guns at patrons at the Rondout Valley Campground in the Town of Rochester. Investigation by State Police from the Wawarsing barracks found that approximately 15 people were shot and injured by the juveniles. No one was seriously injured.
ROCHESTER, NY
FL Radio Group

New Hampshire Man Arrested in Seneca Falls

A New Hampshire man was arrested in Seneca Falls on a bench warrant. Police say they arrested Ryan Miles of Dover, New Hampshire just after 4:30a Saturday on a bench warrant for failure to appear. He is alleged to have not appeared in court after an April 2020 arrest for stealing merchandise from a local business.
SENECA FALLS, NY
FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

NY
14K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

 http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy