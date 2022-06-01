ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado hospitals waiting for infant formula shipment

By Lisa D'Souza
DENVER (KDVR) — Hospitals across the state are waiting to find out if they will receive part of an infant formula shipment. This comes after President Biden invoked the Defense Production Act to increase formula production and fly in formula from other countries.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said it is teaming up with multiple state agencies to provide resources for families struggling to find infant formula during the nationwide shortage. Resources include access to free donor milk, a link to report formula scams and other helpful information.

Last week, Governor Polis formally declared the shortage a disaster emergency. Experts stress that parents struggling to find formula should connect with their child’s pediatrician.

Correction to earlier version: The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment shared the following update to our previous story. “Yesterday’s press release stated that Colorado hospitals received formula from the federal government over a previous weekend. Formula is being distributed to states, but we cannot confirm that Colorado has received any at this time. State agencies are continuing to coordinate to get information and resources to Colorado families,” CDPHE said.

