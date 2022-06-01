ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Investigators reveal new details of Uvalde, Texas, school shooting

NBC News
NBC News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the investigation into the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that killed...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 73

Truth Bomb Deal With It
3d ago

What we’ve learned about this police department in the first 48 hours following the event tells us we can’t trust anything they say.

Reply
35
Southern Sass
3d ago

A breach of trust has occurred between law enforcement and the community. It will be extremely hard to repair it

Reply(2)
17
Jack Hook
3d ago

We have over 24 thousand unconstitutional gun laws on the books now look it up. None has ever stopped one shooting. Facts criminals don’t go by laws that’s why they call them criminals. Look at Chicago they have some of the strictest gun laws but yet they are known for being our crime capital. Facts

Reply(1)
13
NBC News

Uvalde police under pressure over active shooter response

Over the last ten days, Texas DPS has given mixed messages and shifting stories regarding the mass shooting at Robb Elementary. State Senator Roland Gutierrez told NBC News that according to a law enforcement official close to the investigation, the school's Police Chief, Pete Arredondo, did not have his radio with him during the shooting, though police have not publicly confirmed it.June 3, 2022.
NBC News

State senator reveals further communication details during the Uvalde, Texas mass shooting

State Senator Roland Gutierrez shared some stunning new details about the communication breakdown during the Robb Elementary School mass shooting. He shared that, “the 911 calls were not being communicated to the so-called incident commander, Officer Arredondo,” who was in charge of the police response but instead the calls first went to Uvalde police.June 2, 2022.
UVALDE, TX
MySanAntonio

Former Laredo officer speaks after backlash from Uvalde massacre response

Uvalde Schools Police Chief Pedro "Pete" Arredondo, a former Laredo officer, has been the center of attention since reports of an inadequate response dealing with the active shooter at Robb Elementary that killed 21 individual last week. After reports leaked that Arredondo and Uvalde police were no longer cooperating with...
LAREDO, TX
WFAA

Father of Uvalde victim seeking temporary release from prison to attend his daughter's funeral

UVALDE, Texas — Kim Kardashian advocated on behalf of the father of a Uvalde shooting victim who sought a temporary release from prison to attend his daughter's funeral. 10-year-old Eliahana Cruz Torres was one of 19 students killed at Robb Elementary in Uvalde on May 24. Kim Kardashian said her father, Eli Torres, is currently incarcerated for a non-violent drug offense.
UVALDE, TX
KHOU

Florida vs. Texas | A tale of two different responses to mass shootings

HOUSTON — It’s becoming an all too familiar tragedy for Texans. After Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and Uvalde, what will change?. Sen. Roland Gutierrez spoke Thursday outside the growing memorial for the 21 lives lost at Robb Elementary. “The political answer is change ... a two-digit...
HOUSTON, TX
NBC News

NBC News

