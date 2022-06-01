Investigators reveal new details of Uvalde, Texas, school shooting
What we’ve learned about this police department in the first 48 hours following the event tells us we can’t trust anything they say.
A breach of trust has occurred between law enforcement and the community. It will be extremely hard to repair it
We have over 24 thousand unconstitutional gun laws on the books now look it up. None has ever stopped one shooting. Facts criminals don’t go by laws that’s why they call them criminals. Look at Chicago they have some of the strictest gun laws but yet they are known for being our crime capital. Facts
