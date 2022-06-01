Wanted: Suspect for Catalytic Converter Theft in the 18th District [VIDEO]

Delaware State Police are investigating the robbery of a New Castle area Walmart that occurred last night. The incident occurred at approximately 6:01 p.m., Friday, June 3, 2022, at the Walmart, located at 117 Wilton Boulevard, New Castle, when troopers responded for a report of a robbery. Investigation determined two male suspects entered the store and approached an employee behind a cash register at a checkout lane. The suspects attempted to make a small purchase, but upon the employee opening the cash drawer. One suspect reached over and held the drawer open while the second suspect walked around, implied to the employee he had a gun and removed an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspects then fled the store to a black sedan in the parking lot and fled the area towards Route 13. The employee was not injured as a result of the incident.

NEW CASTLE, DE ・ 20 HOURS AGO