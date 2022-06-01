ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Wanted: Suspect for Catalytic Converter Theft in the 18th District [VIDEO]

phillypolice.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn May 6th, 2022, just before 7:30 AM, security cameras capture an unknown male removing the catalytic converter from a vehicle in a nursing home parking lot located in the...

blotter.sites.phillypolice.com

Comments / 2

firststateupdate.com

Two Sought In Brazen Robbery Of New Castle Walmart

Delaware State Police are investigating the robbery of a New Castle area Walmart that occurred last night, according to Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said the incident occurred at approximately 6:01 p.m., Friday, June 3, 2022, at the Walmart, located at 117 Wilton Boulevard, New Castle, when...
NEW CASTLE, DE
MyChesCo

$12,000 Stolen in Armed Robbery of Philadelphia Rite Aid

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department’s Central Detective Division is seeking the public’s help identifying the individuals seen in a recently released video clip. Authorities state that on June 3, 2022, at 4:15 am, two unknown black males entered a Rite Aid store located at 2801...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigating Robbery of Walmart

Delaware State Police are investigating the robbery of a New Castle area Walmart that occurred last night. The incident occurred at approximately 6:01 p.m., Friday, June 3, 2022, at the Walmart, located at 117 Wilton Boulevard, New Castle, when troopers responded for a report of a robbery. Investigation determined two male suspects entered the store and approached an employee behind a cash register at a checkout lane. The suspects attempted to make a small purchase, but upon the employee opening the cash drawer. One suspect reached over and held the drawer open while the second suspect walked around, implied to the employee he had a gun and removed an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspects then fled the store to a black sedan in the parking lot and fled the area towards Route 13. The employee was not injured as a result of the incident.
NEW CASTLE, DE
MyChesCo

Three Suspects Wanted for 7-Eleven Robbery

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department’s South Detective Division is asking for the public’s help with information on a recent robbery. Authorities state that on May 22, 2022, at approximately 5:25 AM, the three suspects were captured on surveillance video entering the 7-Eleven store located at 1034 Washington Avenue. A fourth suspect waited outside and was not picked up on video. Once inside, the suspects selected merchandise and walked out without paying. An employee confronted the suspects outside and asked for the merchandise. The suspects then attacked the employee causing injuries that required medical treatment.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Crime Scene Spanned Several Blocks, Dozens of Shots Fired

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department and the Shooting Investigation Group are asking for the public’s assistance with information in reference to a shooting incident. Authorities state that on May 31, 2022, at approximately 12:30 am, 3rd District officers responded to a radio call of multiple people...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
nccpdnews.com

POLICE INVESTIGATE OVERLOOK SHOOTING

(Claymont, DE 19703) Last night (Jun 1), at approximately 10:11 p.m., patrol officers were dispatched to the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue and Brandywine Avenue, in the community of Overlook Colony for the report of a shooting that had just occurred. When the officers arrived, they located a 20-year-old male victim...
CLAYMONT, DE
MyChesCo

Philadelphia Man Arrested On Warrant in Chester County

OXFORD, PA — A resident of Philadelphia has been arrested by the Oxford Borough Police Department on an active bench warrant. Authorities state that on June 2, 2022, at 3:40 pm the Oxford Police were in the area of the Whitehall Acres Apartments investigating a domestic disturbance when they observed a male known to have an active arrest warrant. Contact was made with the male, 26-year-old Mujahid Khabir-Ibn Abdus Shakoor of Philadelphia, who was confirmed to have a valid Chester County Bench Warrant. He was placed into custody and transported by Constables to Chester County Prison.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Wilmington Police Investigating a Fatal Stabbing

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police are investigating what they have now determined to have been a fatal stabbing incident. Authorities state that on April 28 at approximately 5:20 p.m., police were dispatched to the 400 block of North DuPont Street in reference to an altercation that occurred following a motor vehicle collision. A short time later, police were notified that the victim of the altercation arrived at the hospital in stable condition, suffering from a laceration. The victim, who has been identified as 38-year-old Alfredo Guerro-Hernandez, subsequently succumbed to his injuries.
WILMINGTON, DE
phillypolice.com

Missing Juvenile – Caitlin McStay – From the 24th District

The Philadelphia Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing juvenile Caitlin McStay. Caitlin, from the 400 block of E Indiana Ave, was last seen on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at approximately 1:00 PM. Caitlin is 17 years old, 5’2, 220lbs, stocky, hazel eyes, brown puffed out...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Man Arrested on Gun Charges in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man on gun charges. Authorities state that on May 23 at approximately 9:09 p.m., police responded to the area of Conrad and North DuPont Streets for a call of a person with a gun. Upon arrival, police observed 33-year-old James Cooper and attempted to make contact with him. Cooper fled on foot but was quickly taken into custody. Police recovered a loaded 9mm handgun.
WILMINGTON, DE
MyChesCo

Police: Two Men Robbed At Gunpoint While Using ATM

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Two men were robbed at gunpoint while using the ATM at the Wells Fargo Bank located at 3400 Aramingo Ave, says the Philadelphia Police. According to Detectives, on May 25, 2022, at 10:52 pm, the two victims, ages 24 and 29, were using the ATM when they were approached by two unknown black males, one of who was armed with a handgun demanding their money. Victim #1 withdrew $20 and gave it to the perpetrators. Victim #2 then gave them his wallet and $20. One of the suspects then punched victim #1 in the face and struck victim #2 in the face with the gun. Both suspects then fled on foot.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

