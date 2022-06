And today we start again with guns. President Biden made an urgent plea this week for Congress to reinstitute the ban on assault weapons, raise the age for buying semiautomatic rifles to 21, pass national red flag laws and strengthen background checks. In a speech to the nation, the president invoked one of the most disturbing stories about how one of the fourth graders survived the school shooting in Texas last week.

