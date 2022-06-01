Crews battle house fire in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Charleston man has died after being shot multiple times early Saturday morning. Charleston police found James Daugherty, 27, with gun shot wounds at around 2:10 a.m. in the Spyros parking lot located at Hale Street and Kanawha Boulevard. Daugherty was taken to the hospital where...
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One man is behind bars following a shooting inside a home in Charleston. According to the Charleston Police Department, officers received the call of shots fired near North Hills Drive around 10 a.m. on Saturday. When police arrived at the scene, they found signs that...
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- People in one neighborhood are calling for more safety measures after a tractor-trailer hauling chairs crashed into an underpass because it was too big to get through. The incident happened on Riverside Drive in Huntington’s Guyandotte community. Andrew Savage says he was driving that box...
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - One person is dead following a motorcycle crash near Union Township, Ohio. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Portsmouth Dispatch Center received a call of a motor vehicle accident along Coal Dock Road early Saturday morning. Authorities say that Jason Jones, of Waverly,...
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A person was hit by a vehicle just before noon Thursday, June 2, 2022, in South Charleston, according to Kanawha County Metro 911. Dispatchers tell 13 News that crews were enroute to the hospital with the patient shortly after the call came in. The incident happened in the 4600 block […]
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Charleston Fire Department responded to a house fire on Park Drive just before 7:00 Wednesday morning. Neighbors tell 13 News they smelled smoke early this morning and realized it was coming from the house next door. That’s when they called the fire department. They say they grew worried when they […]
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Charleston man is wanted in connection with a shooting in Beckley on Thursday that sent one person to the hospital, investigators said. Andrew Wayne Miller, 31, is accused of shooting another man in the chest Thursday just before 6 p.m. inside an apartment on Hargrove Street in Beckley, the police department said in a news release.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Two people have been taken to the hospital after a crash in the Kanawha City area of Charleston. Kanawha dispatch says that three vehicles were involved in an accident at the intersection of MacCorkle Ave. SE and 36th St. There is no word on the extent of any injuries at this time. This […]
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Dunbar man has been sentenced to 2-10 years on home confinement after admitting to using the internet to solicit a child. Mark Alan Armstead, 61, of Dunbar, was sentenced Thursday by Kanawha County Circuit Judge Tara Salango. Armstead previously pleaded guilty to soliciting a minor...
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A mother is behind bars after being arrested on charges relating to endangering children in Gallia County, Ohio. The arrest comes after Nelida Hernandez’s one-year child fell from a second-story window area unsecured by a window air conditioning unit, according to the Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin.
NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 11:05 a.m. 6/04/22. The Nicholas County sheriff has released the names of a deputy and a suspect who were killed in a shooting Friday, and the deputy who was wounded. Deputy Tom Baker died following the shooting after he was struck in the...
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – A West Virginia former official pleaded guilty to violating the civil rights of a 16-year-old victim by forcibly raping her in a bunk room at the Danville Fire Department in Danville, West Virginia. During the plea hearing in federal court in the Southern District of...
PARKERSBURG — The death of a 16-year-old Elizabeth boy after a two-vehicle accident Wednesday evening is being investigated by the Wood County Sheriff’s Department. The crash happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday in the 6600 block of Elizabeth Pike (West Virginia 14), near the Wood/Wirt County line, Chief Deputy Mike Deem said.
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A couple of weeks ago, we told you about the deterioration of Riders Creek Road in Putnam County. It’s so bad the Putnam County School District told us their school buses won’t try and cross it. Since that story aired, we’ve received more...
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 11:54 p.m. 6/02/22. Dispatchers say the eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 near Barboursville have reopened after an earlier rollover crash. The wreck happened just after 8:15 a.m. near the 16 mile marker between the Merritts Creek Road and 29th Street exits. ORIGINAL STORY.
