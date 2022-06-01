WWT Raceway owner cleans up interstate graffiti in East St. Louis

MADISON, Ill. – The inaugural Enjoy Illinois 300 NASCAR Cup Series is Sunday at World Wide Technology Raceway.

Track owner Curtis Francois noticed graffiti along the interstate in East St. Louis along the route to the track. It wasn’t a pretty picture for visiting race fans so he worked with community groups and IDOT to clean it up.

The workers removed the graffiti and replaced it with special murals.

