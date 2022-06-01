ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Saint Louis, IL

WWT Raceway owner cleans up interstate graffiti in East St. Louis

By Monica Ryan
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YTDAC_0fwmyNKN00

MADISON, Ill. – The inaugural Enjoy Illinois 300 NASCAR Cup Series is Sunday at World Wide Technology Raceway.

Track owner Curtis Francois noticed graffiti along the interstate in East St. Louis along the route to the track. It wasn’t a pretty picture for visiting race fans so he worked with community groups and IDOT to clean it up.

Trending: Bear seen running next to truck near Rolla

The workers removed the graffiti and replaced it with special murals.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 3

Related
FOX 2

Woman killed while riding on moped being towed in St. Clair County, IL

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Il. – Illinois State Police report a fatal accident involving two vehicles that happened at approximately 11:38 p.m. Friday. The accident occurred on Collinsville Road, west of Arlington Avenue in St. Clair County. Police say a vehicle was towing a disabled moped without working taillights, traveling westbound on Collinsville Road. There was […]
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, IL
FOX 2

Bubba Wallace puts car on display for kids in East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – Bubba Wallace will meet with students Friday from East St. Louis schools and the JJK summer camp.  He will display his car ahead of Sunday’s race. He’s had it at McDonald’s restaurants this week. This time it will be at the McDonald’s on North 24th Street in East St. Louis from 12 p.m. to 1 […]
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Saint Louis, IL
East Saint Louis, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Madison, IL
FOX 2

Serious two-vehicle crash in Downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A serious crash involving at least two vehicles happened in Downtown St. Louis Friday morning. The crash happened at about 6 a.m. on North Broadway at East Taylor off of I-70. It is unknown at this time if anyone was injured. It is also unknown at this time what led up to […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Graffiti#Nascar Cup Series#Wwt Raceway#Nexstar Media Inc
advantagenews.com

Woman riding towed moped killed in rural Collinsville

Illinois State Police say a woman riding on a disabled moped scooter towed by an all-terrain vehicle was killed late Friday when a truck hit her. It happened on Collinsville Road between Monks Mound and the horse racing track. Troopers did not immediately release the victim's name, just said she...
COLLINSVILLE, IL
FOX 2

Nascar and its top drivers roll into St. Louis

Nascar has arrived in St. Louis and is preparing for the inaugural Enjoy Illinois 300 on Sunday at World Wide Technology Raceway over in Madison, IL. Many of the top drivers were meeting race fans on Thursday to promote the race, among them last year’s circuit winner, Kyle Larson. Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX2Now

Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor

Story name: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor. Canonical URL: https://stacker.com/missouri/st-louis/highest-rated-breakfast-restaurants-st-louis-according-tripadvisor. Written by: Stacker. Description: Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated breakfast restaurants in St. Louis from Tripadvisor. Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor. With the advent of Big Data, it’s now...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Fire burns four-family house in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A four-family house was on fire early Thursday morning in south St. Louis. The fire started just before 1:30 a.m. on Alaska Avenue near Itaska Street. The fire appeared to have started in one unit on the second floor. Everyone got out safely. Water crews were also called to that location because […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Crash cleared, EB 64 at McKnight now open

UPDATE: The crash cleared at about 8 a.m. ST. LOUIS – Eastbound 64 at McKnight is closed Thursday morning due to a three-car crash. One car was overturned. It happened at about 7 a.m. FOX 2 traffic reporter Amelia Mugavero will continue tracking this incident. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Fire destroys west St. Louis home, 12 people displaced

ST. LOUIS – A heavy fire damaged a three-story home Saturday afternoon in west St. Louis, leading to 12 people being displaced. The St. Louis Fire Department responded to the fire Saturday in the 5400 block of Cabanne Avenue. When crews arrived, the fire had already caused extensive damage to the lower two floors.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

30K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy