WWT Raceway owner cleans up interstate graffiti in East St. Louis
MADISON, Ill. – The inaugural Enjoy Illinois 300 NASCAR Cup Series is Sunday at World Wide Technology Raceway.
Track owner Curtis Francois noticed graffiti along the interstate in East St. Louis along the route to the track. It wasn’t a pretty picture for visiting race fans so he worked with community groups and IDOT to clean it up.Trending: Bear seen running next to truck near Rolla
The workers removed the graffiti and replaced it with special murals.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.
Comments / 3