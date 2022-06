We’re only five days away from Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference, and I couldn’t be more excited about it. I can’t wait to see everything Apple has been working on, download all the new operating systems, and explore all the new features. I made a list of what I think we’ll see at the event. A lot of people have been asking me about this because, in the last few days, it’s been reported that Apple has registered realityOS, among other names. I talked to all my sources this week and did some research, so let me share the conclusions I came to. Let’s get started!

TECHNOLOGY ・ 3 DAYS AGO