GASTONIA, Gaston County — Police in North Carolina said an 8-year-old boy drove his mom’s SUV through Gastonia Tuesday night. Charlotte ABC affiliate WSOC is reporting that the boy’s mother handed him the keys as they were leaving a relative’s house and asked him to start the vehicle. Police said he didn’t just start the SUV but drove it across town.

GASTONIA, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO