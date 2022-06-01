ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, OR

Deputies discover marijuana grow operation after house fire in Polk County

By KATU Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS, Ore. — A house fire in Polk County was caused by an illegal marijuana growing operation, deputies said....

Sheriff: Eugene man dies after crashing motorcycle into trailer

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Lane County Sheriff's deputies responded to a motorcycle vs. trailer crash in the 93000-block of River Rd. Thursday night, shortly after 10:30. "The driver of the involved vehicle, 55-year-old Edward Peters of Eugene, was pronounced deceased on scene," LCSO said. Investigation revealed that a 1999...
EUGENE, OR
OVERDUE MAN LOCATED THURSDAY

A Drain man, overdue from a camping trip, was located by crews from Douglas County Search and Rescue on Thursday. A report from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Melinda Nash, the wife of 70-year old William Nash, indicated that he had gone camping at Hemlock Lake Tuesday and no one had seen or heard from him since. The man had suffered a medical issue two years ago, which had caused some confusion and communication issues, according to his wife. Melinda Nash said she had downloaded a GPS location app on the man’s phone, which showed that he was in the Hemlock area.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
Eugene man dead after crashing car into pole

LANE COUNTY, Ore. - A man is dead after his car crashed into a pole Wednesday afternoon, according to the Lane County Sheriff's Office. Shortly before 3:00 p.m. on June 1st, a person called 911 after seeing a truck had hit a pole near Gimpl Hill Road and McMorrot Lane.
LANE COUNTY, OR
Hit & Run, Lane Co., June 3

Deputies responded to the area of Territorial Hwy. near Demming Rd. just after 1:00am this morning after receiving reports of a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash. Upon arrival they learned that a person assisting someone jumpstart a car was struck by a passing vehicle. The victim was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries, but is expected to survive. After the crash, the vehicle fled the scene southbound towards Veneta. The suspect vehicle is believed to be a pickup, possibly a Chevrolet Silverado. It is likely to have damage to the front and/or passenger side. Broken pieces of dark green painted plastic were left behind by the suspect vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lane County Sheriff’s Office at 541-682-4150 opt. 1.
LANE COUNTY, OR
One person dead after crash near Junction City

JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- One person died after a crash late Thursday night near Junction City. This happened at 10:31 p.m. Thursday night along River Road near the 93000 block east of Junction City. The Lane County Sheriff's Office said the person died at the scene of the crash shortly...
JUNCTION CITY, OR
Motorcyclist killed after hitting travel trailer

LANE COUNTY, Ore. - A Eugene man is dead after hitting a travel trailer southeast of Junction City Thursday evening. According to the Lane County Sheriff's Office, Edward Peters. 55, was driving southbound on a 1999 Honda motorcycle, when he hit a travel trailer being backed into a driveway. This...
LANE COUNTY, OR
Two people injured in yet another Mt. Scott-Arleta shooting

Despite the orange traffic barrels that have slowed such incidents, the shootings continue on 72ndPeace for Mt. Scott-Arleta neighbors was again abruptly disturbed very early on Saturday, April 30, when once again shots rang out along S.E. 72nd Avenue, in an area just north of Woodstock Boulevard. East Precinct officers were dispatched at 12:37 a.m. to an area near the Discount Mini Mart convenience store in the short block between Woodstock Boulevard and Knight Street, at the southern edge of Mt. Scott City Park. Officers soon discovered that this wasn't an unfounded "Shots Fired" call: "They found two shooting victims; officers applied a tourniquet to stem the bleeding of one victim," a PPB official told THE BEE. Both victims were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. No arrests have been made, and no suspect information is being released at this time. If you have information on this crime, please email: crimetips@portlandoregon.gov â€“ and refer to Case No. 22-113943. Or you can send tips through Crime Stoppers of Oregon â€“ www.crimestoppersoforegon.com/sitemenu.aspx?ID=823& â€“ and perhaps receive a cash reward of up to $2,500. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PORTLAND, OR
Springfield man arrested in connection to bank robbery

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Police say they served a search warrant and arrested a man wanted in connection with a May 27 bank robbery this morning. Officials say that on May 27, US Bank notified law enforcement about a bank robbery that occurred in their Santa Clara branch. According to officials, the suspect entered the bank, purported to possess a firearm, and stole an undisclosed amount of cash before escaping.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
Early morning hit-and-run leaves victim seriously injured

VENETA, Ore. -- One person is seriously hurt and a suspect is wanted for a hit-and-run, the Lane County Sheriff’s office reports. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to reports of a pedestrian being hit by a car in the area of Territorial Highway near Demming Road just after 1 a.m. on June 2. Deputies say that when they arrived, they learned that a person helping someone else jump-start their car was hit by a passing vehicle.
Suspect pulls knife on security guard at SE Portland Walmart

PORTLAND, Ore. — A suspect is in custody after allegedly pulling a knife on a security guard at a Walmart in southeast Portland Thursday night. Police responded to the store near the 4200 block of Southeast 82nd Avenue just before 9:30 p.m. Officers say they found the suspect, later...
PORTLAND, OR
Suspect already in custody charged in deadly southeast Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. — A suspect who was already in custody faces several charges including first-degree murder in the death of Nycole Griffin in April, according to Portland police. Portland police said 33-year-old Nathaniel Freemen was arraigned in Multnomah County court for murder in the first degree, murder in the...
PORTLAND, OR
Troopers seek witnesses to fatal collision in Clark County

The Washington State Patrol are seeking witnesses to a fatal collision in Clark County. At about 12:32 a.m. on June 2, troopers responded to a report of a collision on northbound Interstate 205, south of the 134th Street exit in Salmon Creek. According to WSP, the collision occurred when a...

