Shanghai Coronavirus Lockdown Ends After 65 Days and Millions Celebrate

Tens of thousands of British travellers are stranded at airports across Europe by an estimated 200 flight cancellations over the weekend. More than 100 flights to and from the UK were cancelled on Saturday by a combination of staff shortage and air-traffic control restrictions.So far today dozens more have been grounded, mainly by easyJet. Many of those stranded are families hoping to return home after half-term holidays.In terms of sheer numbers, Gatwick has by far the biggest problem. The main airline there, easyJet, has so far cancelled around 40 flights, with others on Wizz Air and British Airways also grounded.Destinations...

