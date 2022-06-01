ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Shanghai Coronavirus Lockdown Ends After 65 Days and Millions Celebrate

By Philippe Naughton
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Residents of China’s largest city emerged blinking into the sunshine Wednesday, crowding local parks after the lifting of a 65-day lockdown in Shanghai. With the government sticking...

americanmilitarynews.com

China asks for urgent meeting with US in Singapore with SECDEF Austin: Reports

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates as more information becomes available. The Chinese government has requested a meeting in Singapore next week with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin according to multiple media reports. On Friday, Foreign Policy reporter Jake Detsch tweeted, “NEW: China’s military...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Australia says China threatened plane over South China Sea

Australia on Sunday said a Chinese fighter jet carried out dangerous maneuvers threatening the safety of one of its maritime surveillance planes over the South China Sea.The May 26 incident in international airspace saw a Chinese Air Force J-16 intercept a P-8A Poseidon maritime surveillance aircraft on routine patrol, the Defense Ministry said in a statement on its website. The intercept resulted in a “dangerous” maneuver that "posed a safety threat to the P-8 aircraft and its crew," the ministry said. The Australian government has raised its concerns about the incident with the Chinese government, it added.There was no...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Tens of thousands stranded in half-term flight cancellation chaos

Tens of thousands of British travellers are stranded at airports across Europe by an estimated 200 flight cancellations over the weekend. More than 100 flights to and from the UK were cancelled on Saturday by a combination of staff shortage and air-traffic control restrictions.So far today dozens more have been grounded, mainly by easyJet. Many of those stranded are families hoping to return home after half-term holidays.In terms of sheer numbers, Gatwick has by far the biggest problem. The main airline there, easyJet, has so far cancelled around 40 flights, with others on Wizz Air and British Airways also grounded.Destinations...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
