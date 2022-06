YORK COUNTY, Pa. — June marks the start of National Foster a Pet Month, and workers at animal shelters say fostering could be key in clearing kennels. With kitten season in full swing, animal shelters are filling up with young felines. A kitten’s best chance of survival is a foster home until they reach three months of age. Until then, their immune systems are too weak for a shelter environment.

