Keeping your family safe near water

 3 days ago

Many public pools across the city have opened up for the summer season this week, same for boating season.

Drowning is the leading cause of injury-related deaths among children ages 1 to 4. It’s the second leading cause for children up to 14.

So how can you keep your children safe? Lindsay Thayer, owner of Aqua Tots joined Scott Jones this morning to discuss ways to keep the family safe around water this summer.

