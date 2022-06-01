ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everton, MO

Everton's Richarlison charged for throwing lit flare

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

LONDON (AP) -- Everton forward Richarlison was charged Wednesday with improper conduct for throwing a lit flare off the field after scoring a crucial goal in his team's successful fight to avoid relegation from the Premier League....

The Guardian

The big picture: the Catalan capital finds its swagger

In 1951, General Franco’s regime in Spain, bankrupted by two wars, did a deal that allowed the sixth fleet of the US navy and some Royal Navy ships to dock in Barcelona. The sailors found the Catalan capital, centre of resistance to Franco and fascism, on its knees. The city’s economy was partly saved by the arrival of sailors, who brought not only dollars but jazz and rock’n’roll and a postwar lightness to the Ramblas. A recent book, The Sixth Fleet in Barcelona, by the Spanish journalist Xavier Theros, itemises this impact. Bars, tailors, souvenir shops – and the sex industry – boomed. Barcelona was reinvented as a tourist destination.
