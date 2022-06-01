ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

IndyGo unveils #RideWithPride bus for Pride Month

By Andrew Smith
 3 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — IndyGo kicked off pride month by unveiling its new #RideWithPride bus on Wednesday morning.

The bus was unveiled at IndyGo's garage in partnership with Indy Pride.

The bus will make its citywide debut during the Indy Pride parade on June 11.

After the parade, the bus will go into regular service.

Carrie Black, director of communications for IndyGo, said the team worked together to design the pride bus for the first time.

"We also have a diversity team that includes people from all across different backgrounds, and organizations and departments within IndyGo that are constantly working together to identify ideas and policies and different things that we can do as an agency, things that we can implement, to ensure diversity and to ensure that everyone feels welcome at IndyGo," Black said. "This is an exciting day for us and we're excited about this bus that our team worked together to design to celebrate pride month."

Black said IndyGo hopes people ride the bus, enjoy it and take pictures with it. People are encouraged to post pictures of the bus on social media with #RideWithPride.

Comments / 1

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

