ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Mayor Johnson and Common Ground call for Milwaukee driver’s education reform

By Jason Smith
wtmj.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReckless driving has been a persistent issue in Milwaukee for some time now and community organization Common Ground Wisconsin say they’re tired of it. They, along with Mayor Cavalier Johnson are searching for ways to curb such driving, calling for a universal affordable driver’s...

wtmj.com

Comments / 1

Related
milwaukeecourieronline.com

Milwaukee, Women of Color, Would Disproportionately Feel Effects if Roe v. Wade is Overturned

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. If abortions were banned in Wisconsin today, Milwaukee County and its residents of color would be strongly impacted, statistics suggest. Milwaukee County had the most...
MILWAUKEE, WI
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin Democrats Demand Republicans Act on Gun Safety

(Bob Hague, WRN) At the Capitol, Democrats demand Republicans act on gun safety. The Democrats want to pass measures like Universal Background Checks on all firearm purchases and Extreme Risk Protection, or “Red Flag” Orders. Senator LaTonya Johnson of Milwaukee, “It’s time we demand my colleagues to do their job.” Madison Senator Melissa Agard, “When you have elected officials who are failing to act, it’s a dereliction of duty. They need to be escorted out.”
WISCONSIN STATE
Urban Milwaukee

Embezzlement, Misconduct Trial Scheduled For Chantia Lewis

Alderwoman Chantia Lewis‘ legal team has until June 16 to reach a plea deal with the Milwaukee County District Attorney. Lewis was first charged in September with four felony charges, including misconduct in public office, embezzlement and falsifying campaign finance reports, and one misdemeanor, theft by fraud. A complaint filed by the District Attorney’s office says she defrauded the City of Milwaukee and campaign donors of $21,666.70.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Traffic
Local
Wisconsin Education
Milwaukee, WI
Traffic
Milwaukee, WI
Education
Local
Wisconsin Government
Milwaukee, WI
Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee COVID cases dip, positivity rises

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Health Department on Friday, June 3 reported that the COVID-19 disease burden has shown slight improvement – but positivity has worsened. According to the health department, the city saw 233.8 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people over the past week. The disease burden fell from the previous week's 239.1 – the gating metric remains "extreme."
MILWAUKEE, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

Activists worry as Milwaukee inches closer to hosting the Republican convention

On Wednesday Milwaukee city council unanimously approved a contract to host the 2024 Republican National Convention (RNC). The vote  secures a second chance for Milwaukee to host a major political convention after the disappointment of hosting the 2020 Democratic National Convention (DNC), which was dramatically scaled back because of the COVID-19 pandemic If Milwaukee were […] The post Activists worry as Milwaukee inches closer to hosting the Republican convention appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Security concerns at PrideFest

MILWAUKEE — PrideFest is back for the first time since 2019. The 2022 festival marks the 25th PrideFest held in June celebrating and supporting the LGBTQ community. The event moved to Henry Maier Park in 1996. This year's festival will be a three-day event. "I noticed a little bit...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtmj.com

11th Annual Law Enforcement Ride to Benefit C.O.P.S kicks off today

The House of Harley-Davidson is partnering with local area cops for the 11th Annual Law Enforcement Ride to Benefit C.O.P.S. “It’s a great opportunity for everyone to come out and support those that are in law enforcement. Raise money for the Wisconsin C.O.P.S charity and support every that in the law enforcement community,” said Benefit Organizer Mark McClain.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Education Reform#Education Program#Drag Races#Mayor#Traffic Accident#Common Ground#Mps
Greater Milwaukee Today

No bids received to fill Regner Park pond

WEST BEND — The West Bend Public Works Committee will meet to review Regner Park Beach renovations during their meeting in the Council Chambers at City Hall at 6:25 p.m. on Monday. According to a press release from the Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department, there have been no bids...
WEST BEND, WI
CBS Minnesota

Woman Arrested In WI For Driving Under The Influence With 4 Kids In Car

ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. (WCCO) – A woman was arrested in western Wisconsin Friday evening for allegedly driving under the influence with four children in the car. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, dispatch received a complaint about a car driving erratically, westwards on Interstate 94 in St. Croix County. A trooper saw the car and stopped it around 8:30 p.m. The 27-year-old woman from Milwaukee was driving with four children in the car, who were as old as 10 years old and as young as 2 years old. A field sobriety test determined she was driving the car while impaired, the state patrol says. She was arrested and taken to a local hospital for a chemical test. She’ll be taken to St. Croix County Jail and held on charges of operating a motor vehicle while impaired with minors in the car, lane deviation, having no insurance, and open intoxicants.
SAINT CROIX COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
KAAL-TV

Police: 2 people shot in Wisconsin cemetery shooting

RACINE, Wis. (AP) - Two people were shot at a cemetery south of Milwaukee on Thursday, police said. Racine police described the shooting as a "critical" incident and urged people to stay away. Police said multiple shots were fired in the direction of a funeral service Thursday afternoon. Sgt. Kristi...
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Earl Thorne sought by US Marshals

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force is asking for the public's help to locate 22-year-old Earl Thorne – a man considered armed and dangerous. "The investigation (expanded) beyond state lines," a U.S. Marshal explained. "Friends and family – somebody knows where he is at." Marshals...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
WISN

Rats take over Milwaukee housing complex

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee neighborhood is being overrun by rats, and residents are desperate for help. It's the Westlawn Gardens complex on the city's northwest side, the same spot where WISN 12 News investigated a rat invasion last year. But now, residents there tell WISN 12 News the rat...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Police: Multiple victims in Wisconsin cemetery shooting

RACINE, Wis. — A shooting on Thursday afternoon at a cemetery south of Milwaukee resulted in multiple victims, police said. Racine police said on social media that numerous shots were fired about 2:30 p.m. at Graceland Cemetery in Racine, about 30 miles south of Milwaukee. Ascension All Saints Hospital, which is next to the cemetery, said it is treating an undisclosed number of victims from the shooting.
RACINE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy