In August 2020, the 28th floor of 4 World Trade Center in Lower Manhattan welcomed an unusual cohort of tenants: artists. Stretching across 44,000 square feet, the 28 artist studios were provided by Silver Art Projects, a nonprofit that aims to run residency programs in prime property developments like 4 WTC. The concept is simple: Artists need space to work; developers have it in spades. Now gearing up for its third year, Silver Art Projects’ main goal remains to support artists being priced out of the city. But it also offers an accidental (and replicable) model for what to do with all of those office floors the pandemic left vacant.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO