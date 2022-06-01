New Canaan police warn public of uptick in car thefts

Police in New Canaan are warning the public after an uptick in car thefts in the area.

Over the past several days, police say three cars have been stolen from Carter Street and Canoe Hill Road.

Police say what makes the thefts unique is that they all happened between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Police wrote a statement on the department's Facebook page saying in part, "This is a different pattern from the thefts we have seen over the past several years that occur during the overnight hours. At this time we are asking all residents no matter the time of day to secure your vehicles in your driveway and not leave keys inside the car."

Police also released video of a potential suspect they say can be seen running up to a car parked in a driveway, but then quickly turning away and running.

Anyone with information is asked to call New Canaan police at 203-594-3500.