Prince George issues boil water advisory to two neighborhoods on the James

By Tyler Thrasher
 3 days ago

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Prince George County Government is alerting residents of a boil water advisory being issued for two neighborhoods on the James River.

Due to a contractor issue at the Chappell Creek Development, a boil water advisory has been issued for the neighborhoods of Beechwood Manor and Jordan on the James. According to the county, there was a failure to install the proper backflow devices to prevent contamination of the public water system.

The boil water advisory is anticipated to last until Thursday, June 2, as test results are awaited. Code Red calls will be made to impacted locations.

Boil-Water-Notice Download

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

