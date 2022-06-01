ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA playoffs: Five impact players and their comps in the 2022 NBA draft

By Jonathan Givony
ESPN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the biggest challenges franchises face approaching the NBA draft is evaluating a class of prospects they hope to find success down the road in a game that's constantly evolving. A skill set that is coveted today...

www.espn.com

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Drake, Scottie Barnes among stars enjoying live sports

There's no denying that several stars have been attracted to the sidelines of notable arenas, whether it's to participate in a pregame tradition or otherwise. Last week, some celebrities made waves in the crowds at several high-profile events. For instance, LeBron James enjoyed the Champions League final, DJ Khaled and...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Poole
Person
Gabe Vincent
Person
Kevon Looney
ESPN

MLB Power Rankings Week 8: Who's No. 1 in the first June edition?

We're past the two-month mark of the 2022 MLB season, meaning we've seen enough action to more accurately draw conclusions about what's going on in the world of baseball. If you're a Dodgers fan, you can rest assured that despite a couple of odd outings recently against the Pirates, your team is still the offensive power it has been all season. If you're a fan of either New York team, you're wondering whether the Yankees and Mets can keep up this level of play come October. And if you're a Texas fan, you're hesitantly hopeful that the Rangers might be able to make their way into playoff contention after seemingly turning their season around.
MLB
ESPN

Carolina Panthers' Christian McCaffrey 'all-in' on HOFer Marshall Faulk's advice

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Former fullback J.R. Niklos was surprised the first time he met Hall of Fame running back Marshall Faulk with the St. Louis Rams in 2002. “He’s got his shirt off, and you would think being Marshall Faulk, he would just be shredded,” said Niklos, who played for the Rams in Faulk’s final four seasons (2002-05). “He wasn’t. He was just like an average guy.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Nba Draft#Comps#Impact Players#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

Perez, Royals snap 5-game skid, end Astros' win streak at 5

KANSAS CITY, Mo. --  Salvador Perez broke a scoreless tie with a two-run homer in the sixth inning and the Kansas City Royals ended a five-game losing streak, beating the Houston Astros 6-0 Saturday. Kris Bubic and the Kansas City bullpen combined on a five-hitter, snapping Houstons five-game winning...
KANSAS CITY, MO
ESPN

Kirk Cousins' flash cards and why Adam Thielen is 'swimming' in the Vikings' new terminology

EAGAN, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings' coaching staff encountered a problem early in its tenure. While building his offensive scheme, coach Kevin O'Connell wanted to incorporate a menu of plays he used in his previous role as the Los Angeles Rams' offensive coordinator. Unfortunately, those plays were grouped in what the Rams called their "Rampage" menu, named after the team's mascot.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy