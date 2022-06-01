The one way Prince William always trumps wife Kate Middleton

In just one week, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their two kids will return to the U.K. to attend the Platinum Jubilee, which will mark their first royal engagement as a family of four. The gathering will also act as 11-month-old Lilibet's introduction to her relatives, so it should be a joyous occasion — but an insider believes otherwise.According to a Star source, the former actress, 40, is worried the festivities will cause her husband, 37, to start reminiscing on his old life. "Meghan is freaking out about the Jubilee," the insider spilled. "And that the royals will get their...

WORLD ・ 8 DAYS AGO