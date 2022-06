I have known Cynthia Rodriguez for over 30 years, having served with her as a deputy state public defender, beginning in 1990. Although I retired from the public defender’s office after 24 years, since retirement and for the past 10 years, I work entirely pro bono, representing innocent persons who have been wrongfully convicted. Like me, Cynthia understands the responsibilities of law enforcement to be balanced and reasoned; she does not predicate her success on sending people to prison, but will do so when required. Unlike many prosecutors, Cynthia will not oppose an exoneration when there is clear evidence of a wrongful conviction.

